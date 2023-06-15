Google Search s new features will help you find right clothes for you thanks to AI

Google has announced a bunch of new artificial intelligence (AI)-based features for Google Search that are aimed at making it easier for users to shop for clothes more easily. While Google has deployed AI for improving Search results while shopping for quite some time now, this time around, the company is using generative AI to help users visualise how a particular piece of clothing would look on people with a specific skin tone and body type. Also Read - Google Lens can now search for your skin condition: Here's how to use it

However, there is a caveat. These features are available only to the Google Search users in the US only and there is no word on when these features will be available to users across the globe. Also Read - Google Maps is getting new feature to help you travel better: Check details

So, here are all the new generative AI-powered features coming to Google Search. Also Read - How to directly report spam sites to Google: A step-by-step guide

New shopping features coming to Google Search

Try clothes virtually

The first feature that Google has announced is called ‘virtual try-on tool’ and it enables users to see whether a piece of clothing is right for them before they buy it. Google says that ‘virtual try-on’ tool for apparel shows users how clothes look on a variety of real models. Users can try on a piece of clothing virtually simply by taping products with the “Try On” badge on Search and select the model that resonates with them.

While explaining how the feature works, Google says that its generative AI model can take just one clothing image and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses. “We selected people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones (using the Monk Skin Tone Scale as a guide), body shapes, ethnicities and hair types,” the company wrote in a blog post.

This feature is available for shoppers such as Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT.

Guided refinements

Google has also rolled out a new guided refinement feature in Google Search. This new feature is aimed at helping shoppers fine-tune products until they find the perfect piece. “Thanks to machine learning and new visual matching algorithms, you can refine using inputs like color, style and pattern. And unlike shopping in a store, you’re not limited to one retailer: You’ll see options from stores across the web,” Google added in the blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that users can find this feature, available for tops to start, right within product listings.