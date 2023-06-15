Google Search s new features will help you find right clothes for you thanks to AI

comscore
News

Google Search gets AI-powered shopping features, but you probably cannot use them yet

News

Google has rolled out a bunch of new AI-powered features to Google Search that will make it easier for users to shop for the right clothes for them.

Highlights

  • Google has rolled out new AI-powered features for Google Search.
  • These features are aimed at helping users shop for clothes better.
  • These new features are available only in the US at the moment.
Google Search (1)

Image: Google

Google has announced a bunch of new artificial intelligence (AI)-based features for Google Search that are aimed at making it easier for users to shop for clothes more easily. While Google has deployed AI for improving Search results while shopping for quite some time now, this time around, the company is using generative AI to help users visualise how a particular piece of clothing would look on people with a specific skin tone and body type. Also Read - Google Lens can now search for your skin condition: Here's how to use it

However, there is a caveat. These features are available only to the Google Search users in the US only and there is no word on when these features will be available to users across the globe. Also Read - Google Maps is getting new feature to help you travel better: Check details

So, here are all the new generative AI-powered features coming to Google Search. Also Read - How to directly report spam sites to Google: A step-by-step guide

New shopping features coming to Google Search

Try clothes virtually

The first feature that Google has announced is called ‘virtual try-on tool’ and it enables users to see whether a piece of clothing is right for them before they buy it. Google says that ‘virtual try-on’ tool for apparel shows users how clothes look on a variety of real models. Users can try on a piece of clothing virtually simply by taping products with the “Try On” badge on Search and select the model that resonates with them.

While explaining how the feature works, Google says that its generative AI model can take just one clothing image and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses. “We selected people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones (using the Monk Skin Tone Scale as a guide), body shapes, ethnicities and hair types,” the company wrote in a blog post.

This feature is available for shoppers such as Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT.

Guided refinements

Google has also rolled out a new guided refinement feature in Google Search. This new feature is aimed at helping shoppers fine-tune products until they find the perfect piece. “Thanks to machine learning and new visual matching algorithms, you can refine using inputs like color, style and pattern. And unlike shopping in a store, you’re not limited to one retailer: You’ll see options from stores across the web,” Google added in the blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that users can find this feature, available for tops to start, right within product listings.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2023 4:55 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Search s new features will help you find right clothes for you thanks to AI

Google Lens can now search for your skin condition: Here's how to use it

LG launches LG Gram series 2023, LG UltraPC line-ups in India: Check Price, Specs, availability

Google joins hands with IT Ministry to boost online cyber safety

Samsung Galaxy M34 to launch soon in India

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy