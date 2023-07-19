Google has new announced new AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet. The feature is currently under testing in Google Workspace Labs.

Google has announced new AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet. The feature is currently under testing in Google Workspace Labs.

It will allow users to apply AI-generated background on their videos during a meeting. Google will allow them to pick from a range of categories and choose from a range of AI-generated backgrounds. Here is a guide on how to use AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet.

How to use AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet

Step 1: Go to meet.google.com and choose a meeting.

Step 2: Click on the Apply visual effects icon at the bottom right of the preview and then click on Generate a background.

Step 3: Type a prompt that describes the background you want.

For instance, you can type “Luxurious living room interior” or “A magical sunny forest glade”.

Tip: To get better results, include a style or mood, a setting, and some objects in your prompt. For example, you can type “A cozy coffee shop with flowers”. You can also select a style to customise your background image.

Step 4: Click on Create samples to see some background images that match your prompt.

After you see the samples, you can change your prompt by clicking on the prompt at the top of the panel on the right, edit your prompt and click on Create other samples or see more background images by clicking on Create other samples.

Step 5: Click on the image that you want to use as your background in your meeting.

Step 6: Click on Close to exit the Generate a background setup.

Users can also change their backgrounds while they are in a meeting. They can find the option under the “Apply vision effects” in menu with three dots. Here is a guide on how to use AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet during a meeting.

How to use AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet during a meeting

Step 1: While you’re in a meeting, click on the menu with three dots at the bottom right of your screen.

Step 2: Click on Apply vision effects.

Step 3: Click on Generate a background.

Step 4: Type a prompt that describes the background you want.

For example, you can type “A futuristic cityscape at night”. You can also select a style to customise your background image.

Step 5: Click on Create samples to see some background images that match your prompt.

After you see the samples, you can also change your prompt by clicking on the prompt at the top of the panel on the right, edit your prompt and click on Create other samples or see more background images by clicking on Create other samples.

Step 6: Click on the image that you want to use as your background in your meeting.

Step 7: Click on Close to exit the Generate a background setup.

It is worth noting that Google’s Workspace Labs privacy policy for personal accounts says, “human reviewers read, annotate, and process your Workspace Labs data” to improve the features.

The Workspace Labs program is currently available to trusted testers in US English only.