Amazon launches Health AI assistant for virtual healthcare support

Health has become one of the hot topics in recent years, with millions of people looking for ways to understand medical issues and symptoms. Keeping this in mind, Amazon has introduced a new artificial intelligence tool called Health AI. This new assistant by Amazon will be available on both Amazon website and mobile app. To look back, this tool was earlier available in the One Medical app, but now the e-commerce giant is expanding this feature to reach more users. With this expansion, the tech giant aims to make healthcare information easier to access through digital tools. Also Read: Tech Layoffs 2025: Microsoft Expected To Cut Jobs Next Month Due To AI Push

Understanding What is Amazon Health AI

Amazon’s Health AI is an assistant build to guide users on different medical topics. Not only it can answer common health questions, but it can also explain medical information in a simple language to users who are not aware about the medical terms. Besides, it will also help users to manage healthcare tasks. It is simple to use, wherein you can ask the assistant about symptoms, medications, and general health related queries, and it will answer accordingly. Along with that, the Health AI will also help users understand lab reports and other medical details. Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Check Out Offers, Sale Date, Deals and More

Interestingly, you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription or a One Medical membership to start using the assistant. Anyone can access it and ask health questions via Amazon platform. The service is currently available in the United States. Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Discount offers on premium smartphones

Check Out How the Health AI assistant works

Amazon’s Health AI works via company’s chat interface on the website and app. You can easily type your questions and it responses immediately. The assistant doesn’t require access to your personal health records as it can provide general health guidance.

Nevertheless, if you choose to share your medical details, then AI can give more personalized tailored responses. In other cases, it can also explain lab results, symptoms, or treatment options. It also has the ability to guide users toward professional healthcare support when needed.

How Amazon is Maintaining Privacy and Data Protection

It is evident that sharing health related queries with an AI assistant raises privacy concerns. Regarding this Amazon says that it Health AI is designed to protect user data and maintain confidentiality. According to company, the model is trained to use patterns rather than identifiable patient data.

Health AI is Equipped with HIPPA-Compliant

Apart from this, the company also mentioned that the conversation with Health AI happens in a HIPAA-compliant environment. A HIPAA-compliant environment is a system that follows the rules of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). This system is available in the United States. Using this system means that the interactions with the Health AI will follow health data protection standards. Conversations will be end-to-end protected and follow strict access controls.

Integrated with Medical Records and Care Services

If given user permission, the Health AI will connect to the Health Information Exchange, a system that allows healthcare providers to securely share patient data. With the help of this system, Amazon’s AI can read lab results, medical records, and diagnoses.

If a patient needs professional care, then the AI assistant will connect them with doctors from One Medical app. If you are residing in the United States, then you can receive up to five free direct message consultations for common issues like allergies, minor infections, cold, fever, and more. Furthermore, non-Prime users can still contact doctors through a paid visit option.

How To Access the Service

You will have to sign up through Amazon Health page to use this service. Directly after the service is available, you can receive email notification. Once you create Amazon Health profile, you can start asking questions directly on the website or app.

FAQs

Q1. What is Amazon Health AI?

Amazon Health AI is a virtual assistant that helps users with health questions and basic medical tasks.

Q2. Where is Amazon Health AI available?

It is available on the Amazon website and mobile app.

Q3. Can users ask general health questions to Health AI?

Yes, users can ask questions about symptoms, medicines, and basic health information.

Q4. Do users need an Amazon Prime subscription to use it?

No, anyone can start using the assistant for general health queries.

Q5. Can Health AI connect users with doctors?

Yes, it can connect users with One Medical doctors for professional care.