Amazon smartphone comeback? New Alexa-powered phone tipped

Amazon may be preparing a return to the smartphone market, years after it exited the segment with the Fire Phone. A new report suggests the company is working on another handset, this time with a stronger focus on AI and its voice assistant Alexa. Also Read: Google is rewriting headlines in Search using AI, and publishers are not happy

Project “Transformer” in development

According to a report by Reuters, Amazon is developing a new smartphone under an internal project called “Transformer.” The device is said to be handled by the company’s Devices and Services division, with a relatively new team called ZeroOne leading the work. Also Read: OpenAI is planning a desktop superapp: What it could mean for ChatGPT users

The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, suggests the phone is being designed as a more personalised device that stays connected to Amazon’s ecosystem throughout the day. The idea appears to be to keep Alexa at the centre of the experience, rather than treating it as just another feature. Also Read: WION World Pulse Summit: “AI will not take away jobs, but...” says IndiaAI Mission CEO

Focus on Alexa and AI features

The phone is said to focus heavily on AI, with Alexa expected to be at the centre of how it works. Instead of relying on multiple apps, users may be able to handle everyday tasks directly through voice commands.

According to Reuters, Amazon is working on making the phone more voice-led. The idea is that users can do things like shopping, watching content, or handling everyday tasks through Alexa, instead of opening different apps. The phone is also expected to be closely tied to Amazon’s own services like Shopping, Prime Video, and Prime Music. The report also mentions that the newer AI features added to Alexa could be used here.

Inspired by a simpler design

The report says the phone could take some inspiration from simpler devices like the Light Phone. That likely means a cleaner interface, with less emphasis on apps and more on using voice for most things.

The idea behind the project seems to be building an assistant that stays active across devices and is always available when needed.

No confirmation yet

There’s still no word on pricing or when the phone could launch. As per Reuters, the project is still being worked on and could also be dropped depending on internal decisions.

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Amazon has not confirmed anything about the device so far. If it moves forward, this would mark the company’s second attempt at smartphones after the Fire Phone, which was discontinued in 2015 after limited market response.