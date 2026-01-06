Want Custom Stickers? Here’s How To Create AI Stickers On WhatsApp: Quick Steps

WhatsApp isn’t just about texting anymore. Over time, it has quietly added options that seems now necessary. Whether it is about privacy controls, better calling experience, and small features that actually make daily chats easier. One of the more interesting additions recently is AI-generated stickers. Well, you must be thinking that isn’t stickers have been there for so long? Also Read: 7 WhatsApp Privacy Settings You Should Enable

So, there real magic here is all about AI, which lets you create your own stickers just by typing what you want. Instead of scrolling through endless sticker packs or relying on third-party apps, you can now make stickers directly inside WhatsApp. Also Read: How To Hide Notifications For Specific WhatsApp Chats

How does it work? You type a short description, and WhatsApp automatically generates a few sticker options around that idea. So whether it’s a festival wish, a funny reaction, or something random for a group chat, you can create a sticker on the spot. No extra downloads. No editing skills needed.

How to create AI stickers on WhatsApp

Before you start, make sure your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version on Android or iOS. The feature is still rolling out, so it may not be available to everyone yet. Once you see it on your phone, here’s how it works:

First of all, open WhatsApp and go to any chat

Now, tap the emoji icon next to the message box

Switch to the Stickers tab (the square icon)

Tap Create or the plus (+) option for AI stickers

Type a short prompt, like:

“Happy New Year celebration”

“Cute cat waving hello”

“Funny good morning sticker”

Wait a few seconds while WhatsApp generates options

Pick the one you like and send it

If you end up liking the sticker, you can save it and use it again later.

How To Save And Reuse AI WhatsApp Stickers

If you want to save a sticker, then simply:

Trending Now

Long-press on the sticker

Tap Add to Favourites

Your saved stickers will show up in the favourites section, so you don’t have to recreate them every time.