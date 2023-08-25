Threads update: Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in a post via his official Meta Channel on Instagram had said that Threads would soon get the most-awaited Web-based platform. “Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following and added translations too. More to come,” he had said in his post at the time. More recently, Zuckerberg said that the launch could happen as soon as this week. “We’re working hard to bring this experience to parity with mobile and will add more functions to the web version in the coming weeks,” he had said in a post at the time. Now, the company has finally rolled out Threads.net, which is the web version of Threads, to its users across the globe.

The announcement was made by Instagram and Threads boss Adam Mosseri via a post on the platform. “threads.net is now live for everyone,” he wrote in the post announcing the development. As far as the features are concerned, the web-version of Threads will enable users to share new posts directly from the web without opening Threads’ Android or iOS-based app. The web-experience, just like Instagram’s web-based platform, will let users perform a variety of tasks such as post a Thread, view their Threads feeds, and interact with other people’s Threads without any intervention from the mobile app.

What else is new on Threads?

That said, a web-based platform is not the only functionality that is new to Threads. Meta has been quick to roll out new features to the platform, which includes the access to chronological feeds, the ability to mention a user in a post on Threads, and improvements to reposts on the platform to name a few.

Earlier this month, Threads got a feature that enabled users to share a thread to Instagram DMs. Another feature that arrived on Threads earlier this month enables users to edit the automatically generated alt-text description of photos and videos before posting. The availability of these features followed the launch of the ability to view posts that users have liked in their settings and support for chronological feed for people a user is following on Threads.