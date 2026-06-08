Meta reportedly testing Hatch AI agent to compete with OpenAI and Anthropic: Report

Meta is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence agent called Hatch. With this launch, the tech giant aims to strengthen its position in the competitive AI market. According to reports, the company has proposed a new AI assistant that will be designed to perform tasks on behalf of users. This means, it will not simply respond to prompts, rather it will be capable of performing start to finish tasks for every query. This will put Meta in direct competition with products from Anthropic and OpenAI. Also Read: Meta expands Teen Account protections worldwide as scrutiny of social media grows

The technology companies are racing to develop more capable AI assistant, and hence this reported project from Meta comes at a perfect time. If the project is launched, it would perform coding, scheduling, content creation, and workflow automation. While in today’s scenario AI chatbots are popular, but the next phase of AI development will be focused on agents that can take action on behalf of users instead of merely providing answers. Also Read: Will you wear a Meta AI pendant if it arrives? Here's why the idea is raising questions

What is Meta’s Hatch AI agent?

According to reports, Meta is developing Hatch as a consumer focused AI agent that will be capable of carrying out digital tasks. It will perform tasks through natural language instructions. This means, rather than manually using multiple apps or software tools, users will be able to simply describe what they want, and the AI would complete the tasks on their behalf. Also Read: Meta launches new 'Forum' app focused entirely on Facebook Groups and community discussions

The ‘Hatch’ app was spotted in the internal codename. It will allow users to create software tools through simple instructions and prompts. According to reports, internal demonstrations showed Hatch generating software applications from natural-language instructions

This approach reflects how growing trend in AI industry are moving beyond conversational chatbots. It is more of an assistant that’s capable of completing multi step tasks with minimal user involvement.

How Hatch could differ from traditional chatbots

Currently, most of the AI chatbots focuses on generating text, images, answering questions, and assisting with research. However, if Meta’s reported AI agent, Hatch is launched, then it will go a step further by interacting with tools, services, and applications to complete specific actions.

Sources suggest that Hatch could eventually help users to organize their travel plans, automate repetitive digital tasks, create presentations, manage workflows, and write code. Besides this, current reporting confirms agentic capabilities and third-party task execution experiments, but there is limited public evidence regarding a formal “Skills” architecture.

Meta may introduce a premium subscription tier

For Hatch, Meta is expected to consider a tiered pricing structure. One of the proposed options includes a premium ‘Hatch Plus’ plan with higher usage limits.

The reported pricing structure and strategy could place Hatch alongside premium AI offerings, including ChatGPT Pro and Claude Max. Both of these premium AI pans target users and businesses that are willing to pay or advanced AI capabilities.

It seems Meta is not competing primarily on affordability, rather exploring a model that positions Hatch as a premium productivity tool.

Why Hatch could be important for Meta

This is one of the essential questions in today’s AI scenario. The reported Hatch project from Meta suggests Meta’s growing focus on AI as the company searches for new revenue opportunities beyond advertising.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly mentioned in his interviews about AI being one of company’s long term priorities. The company is said to be investing heavily on AI infrastructure, talent, and model development. In recent years, the tech giant has expanded its AI initiatives while reorganizing its teams to accelerate product developments.

If Meta manages to launch a capable AI agent that competes directly with OpenAI and Anthropic, then it will become the primary AI platform used by consumers and businesses.

A potential advantage over rivals

One factor that could work in Meta’s favor is its massive user base. Rather than launching as a standalone AI platform that will require users to download separate applications, the company could launch Hatch by integrating into Meta-owned services, including Instagram.

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If this integration takes place, then it would give Meta access to billions of users. This will also make AI features to be easily discoverable and adopt.