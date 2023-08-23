Instagram has recently introduced parental controls. This new feature allows parents and guardians to restrict inappropriate content on Instagram for their teens aged 13 to 17. To set up parental controls on Instagram, both the parent and the teen must have an Instagram account and the latest version of the app installed on their iPhone or Android phone. The feature is optional and requires the agreement of both parties. Only one parent can supervise a teen’s account, and when the teen turns 18, the supervision will end automatically.

The parental supervision tools and insights provided by Instagram will help guardians safeguard their adolescents on the platform. Parents can restrict inappropriate content by imposing Instagram under-18 restrictions. If you want to set up parental control for your kid then here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up parental controls on Instagram.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up parental controls on Instagram

Here’s how to send an invitation for Instagram parental controls

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Navigate to your profile by tapping the profile icon located at the bottom right of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the three-line menu at the top right corner of your profile page and select Settings.

Step 4: Choose the Supervision option.

Step 5: Send an invitation for parental controls.

Please note that setting up parental controls on Instagram is voluntary and requires the agreement of both the parent and the teen. Invitations become invalid after 48 hours of delivery, so you may need to generate a new invite if it is not accepted within that time frame.

To access the Family Center on Instagram:

Step 5: If you are a parent, you can see the accounts you control here. If you are a teen, tap View what they can see to check the data your parents can access.