Pinterest's new AI app wants to make shopping feel more like a conversation

Pinterest is ready to move beyond its image of a visual discovery platform while introducing a new experimental AI-powered shopping app called Ask Pinterest. The company says that the new app is designed to make the shopping experience and product discovery more conversational and personalised. This comes at a time when AI-powered search tools are becoming popular among users. And typing a perfect keyword to find a particular product seems to be ending with the ability to ask detailed questions and expect recommendations based on your preference. Also Read: Now Pinterest CEO wants to ban social media for kids under 16; Here's why

So, what exactly is Ask Pinterest?

Ask Pinterest is a standalone app that allows you to interact with Pinterest using natural language. Think of it as a chatbot-style version of Pinterest where you can ask questions and get personalised shopping suggestions. For example, instead of searching for “living room decor”, you can ask something more specific such as how to decorate a small apartment on a budget or what gift would suit someone who loves travelling.

Pinterest says the app is designed to handle more complex and multi-step shopping decisions that may not fit into a traditional search box.

How does it work? The new app is powered by Pinterest’s internal “Taste Graph”, which is essentially the company’s understanding of users’ interests, preferences, aesthetics, and shopping habits. When you sign in, Ask Pinterest can also use your saved Pins and boards to deliver more personalised recommendations.

Why is Pinterest launching a separate app?

You all must be thinking, what was the need for a standalone app instead of integrating and making the existing app equipped with AI search?

Pinterest suggests launching a separate app will serve as a test ground to understand how people interact with an AI-powered shopping experience, without altering the core experience of the existing Pinterest app. Later on, the insights from this new app will eventually help shape the future AI features to integrate into the main Pinterest platform.

More AI features

Alongside Ask Pinterest, the company also announced several AI-focused tools for advertisers. These include an AI-powered Business Assistant and new advertising tools designed to improve campaign performance.

The broader idea is clear: Pinterest wants to play a bigger role in the growing AI-driven discovery and shopping space.

For now, Ask Pinterest is available in limited access through the web on both desktop and mobile devices. Pinterest says the experiment will help it understand how AI can support users throughout their shopping journey while keeping recommendations personalised and context-aware.

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Who can access the Ask Pinterest App?

Not everyone can access it now, as the app is available to some selected beta testers. Also, the company hasn’t mentioned about the wide availabiltity to all the users.