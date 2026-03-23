Now Pinterest CEO wants to ban social media for kids under 16; Here's why

The topic is already in discussion about the social media ban for users under the age of 16, and now, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready has urged the government to introduce a strict rule for the same. The topic is quite grey as some support the idea, while some strictly go against it. Ready suggests that the current system isn’t working despite the fact that the platforms have tried self-regulation methods to limit social media usage. However, the impact on the younger users is still a concern. Also Read: Instagram DMs now let you send voice notes with AI voice effects: How to do it

Ready pointed out that teenagers today are growing up in what he calls a large, ongoing digital experiment. With constant exposure to social platforms, issues like anxiety, reduced attention span, and mental health struggles are becoming more visible. Also Read: ‘Instagram is a drug’: US jury set to decide in social media addiction trial

His argument is simple that if certain activities like driving or alcohol consumption have age limits, social media should also follow a similar structure. Even if it’s not perfect, a defined boundary can still reduce risks. Also Read: Meta will soon be able to read your Instagram DMs: What you need to know

Is AI behind the concern too?

One key point he raised is the role of AI. As more platforms integrate AI chatbots and recommendation systems, the way content is delivered is becoming more personalised, which means it will have more influence on the kids than before. Now think about the younger users, whose behaviour and habits are still forming. The constant exposure to algorithm-driven content may shape their opinions, decisions and even emotions to a larger extent.

Interestingly, this take of Bill Ready puts Pinterest apart from the other tech giants, which still focus on better parental controls or age verification systems. On the other hand, the Pinterest CEO believes that those measures are not enough.

Social media ban is already there at some places

The conversation around social media and younger users isn’t new, but it’s clearly becoming more serious now. Australia became the first to ban social media for children under 16 from December 10, 2025. Even in India, Karnataka came as the first state to ban social media for kids under 16. The reasons are same – mental health, addiction and academic purpose.

However, a full ban for users under 16 may or may not happen globally, but the stricter rules seem to be a crucial step in this direction.

FAQs

Is social media getting banned for kids under 16 in India?

No. There is no confirmation about the social media ban in India. Only, the Karnataka government announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16.

Why should social media be banned for users under 16?

To reduce the negative impact of social media, addiction and algorithm-based opinions on the younger users.

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Why is it difficult to implement?

Despite the aim to ban social media for kids under 16, it is difficult to implement strict rules. Even some critics argue that it violates the rights, hence, the government should focus on digital education rather than the prohibition.