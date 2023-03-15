Don t love writing emails? New Gmail is here to help

Google has announced a major update to its suite of Google Workspace apps, which includes Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat. The company today said that it is powering these tools with its advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms in a bid to do a little more than predicting the next word that you might type in your email or reminding you of your upcoming engagements. Google, in an update on its Workspace blog, said that it is introducing its first set of AI-powered writing features in Docs and Gmail to select users. Also Read - Google introduces new features for space manager in Google Chat: Here's what's new

With this update, Google and Gmail users will be able to type a topic that they would like to write about with bare minimum efforts on part of their part. "So, if you're a manager onboarding a new employee, Workspace saves you the time and effort involved in writing that first welcome email. From there, you can elaborate upon or abbreviate the message or adjust the tone to be more playful or professional — all in just a few clicks," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new and updated Gmail will also be able to write a more formal and a polished email using the bullet points that the user has jotted down. "…we're adding new generative AI capabilities to help you rewrite. And if you're in the mood to let AI try out a new playful voice altogether, you'll be able to hit the "I'm feeling lucky" option in Gmail," the company added. While Google will start rolling out these features to select testers this month in English in the United Started, there are a whole bunch of other features that the company has announced that will be available on other apps in Google Workspace. Here are the features that Workspace users will eventually get access to:

— Draft, reply, summarize, and prioritise your Gmail

— Brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs

— Bring your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video in Slides

— Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation in Sheets

— Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

— Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat among others.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it will be rolling out these features to users throughout the course of the year.