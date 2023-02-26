comscore Gmail gets two-panel view on foldable Android phones
Google launches two-pane view for Gmail on Android foldable phones

Google's Gmail app on foldable Android phones finally supports a 2-pane view.

  • Google brings two-pane view for Gmail on Android foldables.
  • The new feature finally lets foldable phone users use Gmail to its fullest.
  • Gmail recently received a new feature that allows admins to disable spam filters.
Tech giant Google has announced that it has rolled out a two-pane view on Gmail for Android foldables. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a price down to its lowest non-sale price, but should you buy it?

“As part of our mission to provide a top-class user experience on large screen devices, Android foldable-device users have been able to access a 2-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost. Also Read - YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

“We’re excited to announce this also includes the Chat tab in the Gmail app.” Also Read - Google Photos’ introduces ‘Magic Eraser’ feature for Google One subscribers

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a new feature in Gmail, which will allow admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or for “a specific allowlist of senders”.

“You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users,” the company had said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 26, 2023 5:55 PM IST
