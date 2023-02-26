Tech giant Google has announced that it has rolled out a two-pane view on Gmail for Android foldables. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a price down to its lowest non-sale price, but should you buy it?

"As part of our mission to provide a top-class user experience on large screen devices, Android foldable-device users have been able to access a 2-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

"We're excited to announce this also includes the Chat tab in the Gmail app."

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a new feature in Gmail, which will allow admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or for “a specific allowlist of senders”.

“You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users,” the company had said.

— IANS