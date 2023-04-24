Google Drive app gets multi-account support: How this feature works

Google is rolling out a new feature to the Google Drive app on Android. The new feature is dubbed as the ‘multi-account support’ and it will enable users have two instances of the Drive app open side-by-side on a single device. Also Read - Spotify says users can now share music, podcasts on BeReal

With this feature, users will be able to open and go through two Google Drive windows from two separate Google Accounts side-by-side on a single large-screen Android device, such as a tablet or a 360-degree two-in-one convertible laptop. “With this update, you can preview a file from one account in one instance, while navigating through the folders of your secondary account in the other instance,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

It is worth noting that this feature builds on another feature that Google rolled out on Google Drive last year. The feature called ‘Multi-Instance support’ enables users to have two Drive app windows open side-by-side on large screen Android devices. However, one limitation that this feature had was that Google Drive users could open windows associated with a single Google Account side-by-side on a large-screen Android device. But with the latest iteration, Google has improved this experience by giving users more flexibility in terms how they want to access their Google Drive accounts on their large-screen Android devices. Also Read - Samsung may drop Google Search to opt for Microsoft Bing in its smartphones

“Last year, we announced multi-instance support on Google Drive, a feature that gives you better insight into your files by allowing you to have two Drive app windows open side-by-side on large screen Android devices. Now, we’re improving this experience by adding multi-account support,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google has said that it has started rolling out this feature to Google Drive users on Android and that all users should get this feature in the coming weeks.

Autofill using a mouse on the Google Sheets Android app

Separately, Google has also released a new feature on Google Sheets Android app that will enable users to autofill by dragging or double clicking a selection handle using a mouse in the app. This feature builds on full mouse support for the Google Sheets app on Android. Google has started rolling out this feature and it should be available to all users in the coming weeks.