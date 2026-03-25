OnePlus Nord 6 Naruto Edition may launch in India, listing spotted

OnePlus could be working on a special version of the upcoming Nord 6 for India. Recent leaks suggest that a Naruto-themed edition of the device could launch alongside or shortly after the standard model. The company has already confirmed that the Nord 6 will debut in India on April 7, but it has not officially announced this limited edition variant yet. Also Read: Is OnePlus really shutting down in global markets? Here’s what’s actually happening

Listing spotted ahead of launch

As per reports, the “OnePlus Nord 6 Naruto Limited Edition” name was spotted on OnePlus’ official service and spare parts page. These pages are usually updated close to a launch, which suggests the device may not be far from release. Also Read: OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns? Exit comes amid restructuring rumours

A similar reference was also seen on OnePlus Club, which again points to the Naruto edition being in the works. OnePlus has not confirmed it yet, but such listings have earlier been seen ahead of launches. Also Read: OnePlus may be working on a gaming handheld with a different approach

OnePlus Nord 6 Naruto Limited Edition will be launching in India Found on Service page of official OnePlus website. pic.twitter.com/IKiiMDmCEy — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) March 23, 2026

What to expect from the Naruto edition

Based on OnePlus’ earlier special edition phones, the Naruto version of the Nord 6 is likely to focus on design changes rather than hardware upgrades. The device could feature a custom back panel inspired by the Naruto series, along with themed UI elements such as wallpapers, icons, and system colours.

There could also be some extra items in the box. In past special editions, OnePlus has included custom cases, themed packaging, and small collectibles. Something along the same lines could be offered here, though nothing is confirmed for now.

This is not new for OnePlus. The company has released similar themed phones before, including the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition and the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications (expected)

The Naruto edition is likely to use the same hardware as the standard Nord 6. As per leaks, the phone may come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and at least 256GB storage. For cameras, the phone could feature a 50MP main sensor along with a secondary camera, while the front may include a 16MP selfie camera.

The device is also expected to pack a large battery with support for 80W fast charging. Software is likely to be based on Android 16.

OnePlus Nord 6 price in India (expected)

Pricing details for the Naruto edition have not surfaced yet. The standard OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor, which launched at Rs 31,999.

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For now, the Naruto Limited Edition remains unconfirmed. More clarity is expected closer to the official launch of the Nord 6 in India.