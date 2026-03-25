Big update coming: Google Gemini may soon import ChatGPT chat history

AI assistants is now an integral part of our lives as it is being used in researching, writing, making notes, remembering something for you, and more. Nevertheless, switching between AI assistants has always been difficult, as users tend to lose data and preferences when changing their AI assistants. There are several users who spend a lot of time training tools like ChatGPT to match their style and needs and leaving that behind sometimes results in a daunting experience. Also Read: ChatGPT ads coming soon: Who will see them and why

Now, this problem may have received a solution. Recent reports suggest that Google Gemini is now working on a feature wherein users could bring their memory and chat history from other AI platforms. If this feature is launched, then it can make switching between AI tools faster than ever and more seamless. Also Read: 7 ways to turn ChatGPT into a personal assistant

Google Gemini Might Support Memory Transfer

According to recent reports, Google Gemini is testing a feature that will allow users to import their chat history and memory from other AI assistants like ChatGPT. It means, users may not need to start from zero and they carry their past data with them.

Android Headlines spotted this feature inside a recent version of the Google app. White the feature is not officially announced yet, it clearly indicates that Google is working on improving user experience.

How to Transfer Memory from one AI Assistant to Another

The system of transferring chat history and memory is expected to work in two simple steps.

First Step:

The first step requires focus on transferring memory and for this a user need to copy prompt from Gemini and paste it into their current AI chatbot. Furthermore, this chatbot will create a summary of user details like interests, preferences, and writing style. Now, you can paste this summary into Gemini to quickly set up the user profile.

Second Step:

The second step requires more advance procedure. This step will allow user to upload their past history. Now, you have to make sure that these files are in zip format and must be within a certain limit. As soon as you upload it, the Gemini will access past conversations and sue them to provide you with better responses and answers.

How it is Making AI Switching Easier

One of the major reasons behind this feature is to reduce what experts call ‘switching difficulty.’ Why users are stick to one single AI assistant is because all their data are stored there. By allowing this easy transfer of memory, Google is trying to remove this barrier. Reportedly, other companies are also working on the similar feature.

Availability

Currently, there is no official confirmation as to when this feature will release. However, since the feature was found early testing, it may take sometime before it is available to users.

FAQs

Google is working on which feature?

Google is working on feature called switching between AI chatbots

How will it work?

It will allow you to transfer your chat history and memory from one AI assistant to another.

Is it available now?

No, it is still in testing stage.

Will chats also transfer?

Yes.

When will it be available?

There is no official confirmation about its release date.