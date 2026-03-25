OpenAI shuts down Sora: What happens to your videos now

The AI video generation tools are changing quickly in today’s scenario. These are not just gaining popularity, but they are also helping creators on a mass level. Nevertheless, one major shift might surprise many users- and that is, OpenAI has confirmed that it is shutting down its popular video generation tool, Sora. This decision comes at a time when AI video tools are gaining strong attention. In addition, the decision will also affect the company’s partnership with Disney, which had big plans linked to the platform. Also Read: OpenAI may bring Sora AI video generator directly to ChatGPT

OpenAI Shuts Down Sora App

OpenAI has announced that it will discontinue its Sora app, however, the company has not shared any clear reason for the decision. The announcement came via Sora’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The company thanked its users for their support and who created content using the tool. According to tech giant more details will be shared soon. The announcement includes the timeline for shutdown and how users can save their work. Also Read: OpenAI's Sora rival? YouTube plans AI Shorts using your own likeness

We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. Also Read: OpenAI, Disney Sign Three-Year Licensing Deal To Bring Iconic Characters To Sora And ChatGPT We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on… — Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026

Disney Ends Deal with OpenAI

The shutdown has also impacted company’s partnership with Disney. The deal included plans to use popular characters from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars in AI-generated videos. As per report, these videos were expected to appear on Disney’s platforms in the nearby future.

Now, the decision of shutting down Sora has forced Disney to pull out both the licensing agreement and a planned investment, which is a major loss to OpenAI. Disney says that it respects OpenAI’s decision and will continue to explore new opportunities in exploring AI in other ways.

Reason Responsible for SORA Shut Down

Copyright and AI content concerns was one of the major challenges around Sora. Several companies and groups raised concerns regarding how AI models are trained. In this regard, some also claimed that their content was being used without permissions.

Though these concerns are not limited to one company and other tech firms are also facing legal pressure and battles. The issue of protecting original content is becoming more important and challenging as AI grows.

What This means for Users and AI Video Tools

As OpenAI announced to shut down Sora, users may need to look at other platform for creating AI videos. This means OpenAI is shifting its focus to other areas, while the industry is moving towards stricter rules around content use.

Everything About Sora

Sora was a popular video generation platform by OpenAI that turn text into realistic videos. The platform allowed users to create content, characters, and stories by using simple prompts. The platform was first teased in February 2024 and it released as a standalone app in September 2025.

FAQs

Why OpenAI is shutting down Sora?

The company has not shared the exact reason yet.

When will Sora shut down?

The company has not announced a final shutdown date.

Will users lose their data?

The tech giant said users can save their data and it will share on how to do it.

Will ChatGPT still generate videos?

No.

What happened to Disney and OpenAI deal and partnership?

Disney has ended its deal related to Sora.