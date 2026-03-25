Apple rolls out iOS 26.4 update: new emojis, playlist playground, more

Apple has finally released a new software update for iPhone users – the iOS 26.4, revealing several upgrades and new features. With the arrival of iOS 26.4, the tech giant focused on small improvements that are essential on daily usability. While many users were expecting major AI upgrades, the company has rather added several practical tools. These updates especially came to music and system functions. The update also includes new features, including emojis and performance improvements. All these updates together make the iPhone experience smoother. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.4 Beta 1 adds video playback in Podcasts, RCS testing: Check what’s new

Apple Brings iOS 26.4

New Apple Music

One of the biggest additions in iOS 26.4 is inside Apple Music. The brand has introduced a new feature called Playlist Playground. Under this feature, the AI will create playlists based on your inputs. You can type a mood situation, or theme, and the app will generate a playlist automatically, based on your preferences. In addition, the feature will also add titles and short descriptions to your playlist to make it feel more complete and friendly. The AI Playlist feature is currently in beta Also Read: Apple Music will soon help you find concerts happening near you

Another major addition is the concerts discovery feature, wherein it will help user find live shows happening near them. Furthermore, it will also recommend new artists based on listening habits, making it easier for users to explore music and stay updated with events. Also Read: iOS 27 To Deliver Biggest Apple Intelligence Update Yet: Here’s What’s Expected

Offline Music Recognition

The company has also added offline music recognition feature. This update will help users to identify songs even without an active internet connection. As soon as the device connects to the internet, the result is shown. The feature can be helpful when users hear a song but do not have network access at that moment.

New Emojis

Apple has also brought eight new emojis with iOS 26.4 update, including different objects & expressions. This gives users more ways to communicate in messages. While emojis are small update, but it still an important part of user interaction.

Accessibility Improvements

Talking about the accessibility side, Apple has made several improvements and one of them is a new setting that helps in removing bright screen effects. The feature is useful for sensitive users. You can now easily access and adjust subtitle and caption controls. On top of that, Apple has also improved motion settings to reduce animations, allowing the interface to be more comfortable.

Overall Performance

Besides music and accessibility, Apple has also included small improvements across the system. In one of the update, users can now mark reminders as urgent, enhancing better task management. The keyboard has also been improved for better accuracy, especially in cases if you are doing fast typing.

Additional updates include Freeform, where users will get better tools for image creation and editing.

FAQs

What is the latest iOS update?

Apple unveiled latest software update- iOS 26.4 with new features and improvements.

What is new feature added in the recent update?

The latest feature is Playlist Playground, an AI feature that creates playlists based on user input.

What else it include?

The update also includes 8 new emojis.

Can I identify songs offline now?

Yes, offline music recognition is supported.

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Does it include new Siri features?

No.