iOS 27 may bring dedicated Siri App with ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok-like features

Apple’s Siri update has been delayed longer than expected. With every new iOS update, Apple users waited to finally see what we had heard in leaks and rumours. But all it has been is a mere background assistant. Finally, the wait seems to be over with the upcoming iOS 27 update. Also Read: Apple launches new business platform to Manage devices, apps and employees easily

As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a dedicated Siri app as part of iOS 27, which may turn it into a chatbot-like experience, such as other AI tools – ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok. Also Read: Apple rolls out iOS 26.4 update: new emojis, playlist playground, more

New Siri upgrade: What to expect?

Instead of quick one-line responses, the new Siri is expected to support full conversations, both text and voice. The dedicated app may show a list of past chats, an option to search and pin conversations, a clean chat-style interface with bubbles (similar to Messages), and suggested prompts to get started. In short, it moves Siri from being a quick assistant to something you can sit and interact with over time. Also Read: Big update coming: Google Gemini may soon import ChatGPT chat history

While the interface is changing, Apple is also working on making Siri more capable. The updated version is expected to summarise content and documents, search the web with detailed results, and understand context from your messages, emails, and notes. Most importantly, it may perform actions across apps.

The report suggests that there’s also talk about an “Ask Siri” option inside apps, which would let you send content directly to Siri and ask questions around it. Alongside this, a “Write with Siri” option may appear on the keyboard for text generation and editing.

Siri integration

The report says that Siri is not just getting a new app, it may also become more central to how iPhones work. Reports suggest Apple could replace Spotlight search with Siri, turning it into a single place for both local and web queries. There are also interface changes in testing, including Siri appearing inside the Dynamic Island, showing live status like “searching” before expanding into results.

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Siri App: When to expect it

The new Siri experience is expected to be announced at WWDC in June, with rollout tied to iOS 27. However, final features will be confirmed and may change before the final release.