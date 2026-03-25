Vivo Y11 5G, Y21 5G launched in India with 6500mAh battery: Check price, full specifications, more

Vivo has expanded its Y-series with the launch of two new smartphones – the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y11 5G. What’s special about them? They both focus on a large battery life, along with performance enough for your mundane tasks. The good part is that Vivo manages to bring it within the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G sale starts in India: Check availability, deals, and discounts

From specifications, features, and price to offers – check everything about the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y11 5G. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch in India tipped for April 2; 200MP camera confirmed

Vivo Y21 5G, Y11 5G: specifications and features

Both the phones, Vivo Y21 5G and the Y11 5G, feature a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness. Vivo says it comes with TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce eye strain. Under the hood, both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM (Y21 5G) and up to 4GB RAM (Y11 5G). While the storage goes up to 128GB on both. Also Read: I spent one month with the Vivo X200T and here’s why it could be the best mid-flagship phone right now

One of the biggest talking points is the 6500mAh battery on both phones. Charging speeds differ, though, as the Vivo Y21 5G supports 44W fast charging, while the Vivo Y11 5G settles at 15W charging.

For photography, both phones have dual rear cameras. The Y21 5G comes with a 50MP main camera, while the Y11 5G gets a 13MP sensor. On the front, both feature a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the durability side, the phones come with an IP65 rating and military-grade shock resistance certification.

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G: Price and availability

The standard variant of the Vivo Y11 5G comes at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the 128GB storage option costs Rs 16,999. The Vivo Y21 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Other options of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option costs Rs 22,999.

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Both devices are available via Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and offline retail outlets. What’s a relief here is the instant cashback of up to Rs 1500 with select bank cards.