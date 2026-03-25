Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G launched in India: Price, specs, features

Samsung has launched two new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India. The new Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G come with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 50MP triple rear cameras. Both devices run on Samsung’s in-house Exynos chipsets, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are available for purchase through Samsung.com and e-commerce platform Flipkart in India. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra likely to keep S pen support with digitiser technology

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G price in India

The Galaxy A37 5G starts at Rs 41,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 47,499 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999. It is available in three colour options — Graygreen, Charcoal, and Lavender. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leaked just ahead of India launch; Major HIKE expected

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A57 5G’s base model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 56,999. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 62,499. The phone comes in three colourways — Icyblue, Lilac, and Navy. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

Both devices are available for pre-orders through Samsung.com. The phones will go on sale through the company’s India website and Amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G specifications

Both Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are equipped with 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the Galaxy A37 5G runs on an Exynos 1480 chipset while the Galaxy A57 5G is powered by the Exynos 1680 processor. Both models offer up to 12GB of RAM with a maximum of 256GB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A37 5G features a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy A57 5G, on the other hand, sports a 50MP f/1.8 aperture main lens along with a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, both devices house a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G come with the usual set of AI features including Voice Transcription, AI Select, and Circle to Search with Google.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology, which is claimed to juice up the units from 0% to 60% in around 30 minutes.

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The new phones come with Samsung’s Knox Vault feature for security. They also feature an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G run on Android 16-based One UI 8.5. Samsung is offering up to six generations of OS upgrades and up to six years of security updates for the devices.