Google Search gets new features to help you right info

Google has rolled out a major update to its web browser, Google Search. This update brings a host of new features to the Search that are aimed at helping users find credible information with more context. These features not only give users more information about the search results that they see in the web browser, but they also help users in discovering content from journalists, experts, and other relevant voices.

“Everyone should be empowered with the tools they need to find information they can trust. That’s why we build features to help you evaluate the information you come across online while expanding the range of helpful information you can find,” Google wrote in a blog post.

About this Result

The first feature that Google has introduced in Search is called ‘About this Result’ and it is aimed at helping users evaluate information and understand where it is coming from. With this update, users will see three dots next to most results on Google Search wherever they search for a topic. Tapping these three dots will give users a way to learn more about where the information that they are seeing is coming. “With this context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most helpful for you,” Google wrote in a blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it’s ‘About this Result’ feature will be available in all languages where Search is available in the coming days.

Perspectives

Another feature that Google is bringing to Search is called ‘Perspectives’. Perspectives is essentially a carousel that will appear below Top Stories and showcase insights from a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic that users have been searching for. Google says that this carousel will launch soon in English in the US on desktop and mobile. It will expand its availability across the globe globally.

About this Author

Google Search’s latest update also brings a feature called ‘About this Author’. This feature will be a part of the ‘About this Result’ and it will show users more information about the author. This feature will be available in Search results in English globally and in the company’s Perspectives carousel in the US in English.

About this Page

Google also said that ‘About this Results’ will also show more information about the search result. Google says that now when a user clicks on the three dots next to a result, they will also learn more information about the source and topic of a particular page.

Furthermore, Google says that starting today, users can type in the URL of the organization in Google Search and information from About this page will populate at the top of Search. “You’ll be able to quickly see how the website describes itself, what others on the web have said about a site and any recent coverage of it,” the company wrote. This feature is now available globally in English.

What else?

Lastly, Google says that Google Search will automatically show content advisories in situations when a topic is rapidly evolving. “We recently launched similar advisories, which trigger when our systems simply don’t have high confidence in the overall quality of the results available. Now, we’re expanding the advisories for quality information gaps to new languages, including German, French, Italian, Spanish and Japanese in the coming months,” the company added.