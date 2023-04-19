How to turn of off individual video feed on Google Meet

Google has released a new feature for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet. This new feature will enable users to turn off individual video feeds in an ongoing conference call on Google Meet. As of now, Google Meet users can only control their own experience on the platform. This means that individual participants can turn their video feed on or off at any time during the meeting. However, there is no way for users to turn off the video feed of other participants in a meeting even if the visuals are a bit distracting. Google Meet’s new feature changes this. Also Read - Apple may allow users to install apps beyond its App Store: Report

Google, in an update on its blog post, said that now Google Meet users can now turn off the video feed for other participants during a Google Meet call. “This can be helpful in situations where you want to focus your meeting view to just the presenter or hide participants with distracting video feeds,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Elon Musk declares a war on Microsoft, Google; plans to launch ChatGPT rival soon

Google says this feature will only impact the experience of the person who is making the change and that other participants will not be notified nor will their experience any change. This means that during a meeting if you turn off the feed of a colleague, only your screen will notice the difference. Visuals for all other participants will remain unchanged. Also Read - How to migrate your data from iPhone to Android phone in easy steps

Furthermore, the company says that if users join a meeting from a mobile device, they can now select “Audio only”, which will turn off all video feeds apart from tiles that are presenting content.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it has already started rolling out this feature and that users will be available to access it on Google Meet on the web and mobile devices. The company says that it will be available to all Google Workspace editions, as well as G Suite Basic and Business users.

How to turn off the video feed for other participants in Google Meet on the web

Step 1: In a Google Meet meeting, open the People panel and then open the People Tab.

Step 2: Click More options next to participant whose feed you want to close.

Step 2: Click Don’t watch button.

How to turn off the video feed for other participants in Google Meet on iPhone and Android phones

Step 1: On your Google Meet meeting, tap the participant or presentation tile.

Step 2: At the bottom right of the tile, tap Menu.

Step 3: From the pop-up menu, tap Don’t Watch.