Google Docs comes with many advanced capabilities such as grammar suggestions, smart compose, and smart reply, which help users write faster without any mistakes. Further building on this, Google has announced a new generation of writing suggestions in Google Docs. The new feature, called Proofread, is powered by AI and provides users with a list of suggestions that they can review and accept. In addition to spelling and grammar suggestions, Proofread will give users suggestions to make their writing more concise and clear to readers. Users will also get suggestions to make their writing sound more dynamic or formal in context and to split complex sentences to make it easier to read.

“We’re introducing the next generation of writing suggestions, powered by AI: Proofread,” Google said in a blog post.

These suggestions will not clutter users’ documents as they will appear on a Proofread sidebar on the right of the screen. Users can review these suggestions directly from the sidebar and can decide on appropriate suggestions according to their preferences. They can also customise the type of suggestions from the filter option provided at the top of the sidebar to get more relevant suggestions.

“Proofread is our latest innovation that helps you more easily and quickly compose high-quality content in Google Docs. It can help improve conciseness and make your documents clearer and easier to read,” Google said.

This feature comes with the Duet AI for Workspace Enterprise add-on. Those who were participating in the alpha testing for Proofread will need to purchase Duet AI for Workspace Enterprise add-on otherwise they won’t be allowed to access the feature. It will be out to all the eligible users in the next few days. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature in your Google Docs, here is a guide on how to use Proofread in Google Docs.

How to use Proofread in Google Docs

Proofread feature will be ON by default and can be turned off in Docs by going to Tools and then to Proofread. Users can also open the Proofread sidebar by selecting the ‘A with tick mark’ icon. Users will see a blue dot alongside this icon when they are writing suggestions for their documents.