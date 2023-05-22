A common problem we all encounter is that when we record a screen, notifications that pop up at that moment also get recorded. These notifications generally have our personal information that we usually don’t want to share with the recipients of the recording. The current workaround is to enable the Do Not Disturb mode to silence notifications, but the next Android version will have a feature with a solution. Also Read - How to transfer all emails from Gmail to Outlook: A step-by-step guide

Android 14 is coming up with a new feature to address this issue. Mishaal Rahman, an Android enthusiast and a journalist, said on Twitter that he has been able to implement a feature of Android 14, which allows screen recording without including system elements. Mishaal tweeted, "Hands-on: I finally got this fully working, so here's a full demo of Android 14's new partial screen recording feature. This feature lets you record a single app without any System UI elements or notifications appearing in the video!"

Hands-on: I finally got this fully working, so here's a full demo of Android 14's new partial screen recording feature. This feature lets you record a single app without any System UI elements or notifications appearing in the video! (Resulting video in the follow-up reply.) pic.twitter.com/T7cCFJK13N — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 19, 2023

As per the video shared by Mishaal, a user will get an option to choose between recording the “Entire screen” and “A single app”. If a user selects to record a single app, he will get an option to choose from the three most recent apps. He can further choose other recent apps by swiping left or right. In addition to this, as per Mishaal, users can even swipe up in the app selector dialogue to show the full app list.

Mishaal posted a series of tweets where he recorded his screen while composing notes using the single app option. In the follow-up tweet, he posted the result of the screen recording on Android 14. The resultant recording video did not have any status bar or notification from the recording screen.

What else?

With the new feature, users can still view their notifications while recording the screen and those notifications will not appear on the recorded video. In addition to this, as per Mishaal, if you leave an app in the middle of recording in Android 14, the recording will continue but the content will be black. If you open the app again, the content will again be captured in the same video.

Currently, stock Android comes with a timer that starts before the recording of the screen but that does not save users from recording the pop-up notifications. With this feature of Android 14, it will become easier for users to record screens and hide their status bars and notifications.

