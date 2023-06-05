comscore
Android 14 may come with advance memory protection feature: Report

The information was shared by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. Earlier, it was rumoured that Google was working on new settings for Android 14.

  • Google released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features in April.
  • Android 14 will block installation of apps that target outdated versions of Android, as per reports.
  • Android 14 might also allow users to set all regional preferences.
Android 14

Image: Google

Tech giant Google’s upcoming system software update ‘Android 14’ will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature. Also Read - Fitbit users will get the Google Account login option starting June 6: Why should you care about it?

The information was shared by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Also Read - Here's how to create images with AI in Google Slides, "help me visualize"

He tweeted: “I discovered a hidden ‘advanced memory protection beta’ feature in Android 14.” Also Read - Google Pixel 8 chip leaked: Everything we know about Tensor G3

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application’s settings menu.

Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

–IANS

  • Published Date: June 5, 2023 5:47 PM IST
