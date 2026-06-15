Apple could charge for advanced Siri AI features: Here's what it means for iPhone users

Apple is reportedly planning to charge users for some of its advanced Siri AI capabilities. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant after shortly unveiling an upgraded version of Siri at its WWDC 2026, is now planning to bring subscription based Siri AI features. The company showcased its AI assistant powered by Apple Intelligence, powered by some most advanced capabilities. Also Read: WWDC 2026: iOS 27 skips the gimmicks and focuses on what iPhone users actually want

Apple is set to bring the enhanced Siri experience alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 later this year. While we don’t have anything official from Apple about introducing a paid Siri AI subscription, Mark Gurman believes that the company might eventually bring a paid Siri AI experience for users. Also Read: Apple Siri to feature auto-chat deletion feature like Messages app?

The company is said to be investing heavily in artificial intelligence, competing with other tech giants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT that are already generating revenue via their premium plans. So, the possibility of subscription mode for Siri makes sense in this scenario. Also Read: Apple’s new Siri may FINALLY launch after two years; Set to rival ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude

Why Apple may charge for Siri AI features

Mark Gurman in his recent Q&A sessions published in his Power on Newsletter suggested that the silicon valley giant is still in early stages to bring paid Siri capabilities. What’s interesting is that the company will have to convince users that its AI technology is valuable enough to become a paid service. Nevertheless, Gurman also pointed that this situation could change over the next 12 months once the Siri AI becomes more capable and widely used.

Despite this, one of the biggest challenges that Apple is currently facing is the cost of operating AI powered services. Features such as cloud based reasoning, conversational AI, and image generation requires computing resources and server infrastructure. This also makes them far more expensive to run as compared to the traditional software features.

With the growing adoption of Siri, Apple may look for ways to recover some of these costs via subscription offerings.

Will Siri AI remain free?

As per Gurman, the company is likely to charge for the core Siri functionalities that users are already familiar with today.

If this happens, then some of the basic voice assistant features and on-device AI features will remain available without subscription or additional fees. This will also allow users to continue experience and use Siri for everyday tasks, including managing schedules, setting reminders, accessing personal context, and sending messages.

If Apple keeps these core features free, then it would help it to encourage wider adoption of its AI platform.

Which Siri AI features could become paid?

According to Gurman, Apple will keep the standard Siri functionality free, whereas, its more advanced AI features could move behind a paywall.

The paid features might include:

Extended conversational interactions

Complex reasoning tasks

Advanced world knowledge capabilities

AI powered image generation through Image Playground

All these features require ongoing cloud processing along with higher computing resources. Hence, this makes them expensive to provide, resulting into paid and subscription based system.

The report further highlights that Apple could also introduce usage limits for free users before offering paid subscription for higher features.

How a Siri AI subscription could work

If company decides to monetize its Siri AI capabilities, then it could adopt a similar strategy just like ChatGPT.

If Apple follows this approach then users could receive basic features at no extra cost and advanced capabilities will be reserved for paid subscribers. Talking about the premium users, they could gain access to higher usage limits along with expanded image generation tools. In addition, they will also get improved reasoning capabilities in advanced Siri.

Apple is already linking AI usage to subscriptions

While the company has not announced anything about dedicated Siri AI subscription, it has already started connecting AI benefits to its existing subscription services.

While hosting WWDC 2026, Apple revealed that some of the iCloud+ users will receive higher daily usage limits to experience advanced AI features. This move highlights that the tech giant is already experimenting different ways to integrate artificial intelligence into its services and businesses.

To point out Apple has increasingly focusing on subscription revenue with the help of its Apple TV+, iCloud+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music.

Could Apple bundle AI features with Apple One?

Another point that Gurman talked in his session is about the possibility of Apple to include premium AI capabilities within its Apple One bundle. Rather than launching a standalone Siri AI subscription, the company might integrate it into its One service.

Talking about the Apple One, it combines several subscription services into a single package. However, there were few additions since its launch. With the addition of AI features, its value could increase, allowing users to experience a simple way to access advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities.

What this means for iPhone users

The question regarding monetizing Siri is intensifying currently because artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly central to the Apple’s software strategy. The costs behind running advanced AI services continue to grow, and hence, many technology companies are bringing subscription based services and models to support their investment.

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If Apple plans to introduce a premium Siri tier, then users might receive more Siri functionality for free while paying for advanced conversational reasoning and generative features.

Free vs Paid Features

Likely to remain free Could become part of a paid subscription Setting reminders and alarms Extended AI conversations Sending messages and making calls Advanced reasoning capabilities Calendar and task management World knowledge queries Smart home controls Higher daily AI usage limits On-device personal context features Image generation through Image Playground Basic Siri voice commands Priority access to AI servers App launching and navigation Faster AI responses Device settings and controls Premium generative AI tools Basic Apple Intelligence features processed on-device Advanced cloud-based AI features