Not iPhones: Apple is ENDING software support for these 16 devices

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:23 PM (IST)
When Apple announced iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, iPhone users got some surprisingly good news. The company confirmed that every iPhone currently running iOS 26, including the iPhone 11 series, will continue receiving software updates. But the same cannot be said for several other Apple devices. Also Read: Apple could charge for advanced Siri AI features: Here's what it means for iPhone users
Alongside iOS 27, Apple also unveiled iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27. Hidden within those announcements was a long list of products that are now reaching the end of the software update road. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max hands-on images leak, revealing new Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black options
In total, Apple is dropping support for 16 devices across its Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV lineups. Also Read: Foldable iPhone launch nears? iOS 27 beta reveals new clues
The biggest impact is on the Apple Watch lineup. With watchOS 27, Apple is ending support for five smartwatch models at once:
That is one of the biggest compatibility cuts Apple has made for the Apple Watch in recent years. Going forward, watchOS 27 will require newer hardware powered by Apple’s S9 and S10 chips.
Apple is also raising the hardware requirements for iPadOS 27. As a result, the following iPads will not receive the latest update:
This is because Apple is now focusing on the latest A14 Bionic-powered iPads and M-series models.
Another notable change comes to the Mac lineup. macOS 27 Golden Gate becomes the first major macOS release built exclusively for Apple Silicon Macs. That means several Intel-powered machines are being left behind. The affected models include:
Apple TV users are not completely spared either. The company is ending support for:
Only newer Apple TV 4K models will be eligible for tvOS 27.
Not really. This is because losing software support to the latest version does not mean your device will stop working immediately. You will be able to use it normally. However, it will not get the latest software features. Well, Apple also typically continues releasing security updates and bug fixes for older software versions for some time after a major update arrives.
|Category
|Devices Losing Support
|Apple Watch (watchOS 27)
|Apple Watch Series 6 (2020), Apple Watch Series 7 (2021), Apple Watch Series 8 (2022), Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen, 2022), Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2022)
|iPad (iPadOS 27)
|iPad Air (3rd Gen, 2019), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen, 2018), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen, 2018), iPad (8th Gen, 2020), iPad mini (5th Gen, 2019)
|Mac (macOS 27 Golden Gate)
|MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, 4 Thunderbolt Ports), iMac (2020), Mac Pro (2019)
|Apple TV (tvOS 27)
|Apple TV HD (2015), Apple TV 4K (1st Gen, 2017)
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