Not iPhones: Apple is ENDING software support for these 16 devices

When Apple announced iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, iPhone users got some surprisingly good news. The company confirmed that every iPhone currently running iOS 26, including the iPhone 11 series, will continue receiving software updates. But the same cannot be said for several other Apple devices. Also Read: Apple could charge for advanced Siri AI features: Here's what it means for iPhone users

Alongside iOS 27, Apple also unveiled iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27. Hidden within those announcements was a long list of products that are now reaching the end of the software update road. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max hands-on images leak, revealing new Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black options

In total, Apple is dropping support for 16 devices across its Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV lineups. Also Read: Foldable iPhone launch nears? iOS 27 beta reveals new clues

BIGGEST change for Apple Watch users

The biggest impact is on the Apple Watch lineup. With watchOS 27, Apple is ending support for five smartwatch models at once:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra (1st generation)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

That is one of the biggest compatibility cuts Apple has made for the Apple Watch in recent years. Going forward, watchOS 27 will require newer hardware powered by Apple’s S9 and S10 chips.

iPads that are ending support too

Apple is also raising the hardware requirements for iPadOS 27. As a result, the following iPads will not receive the latest update:

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

This is because Apple is now focusing on the latest A14 Bionic-powered iPads and M-series models.

macOS 27 will not come to these Macs

Another notable change comes to the Mac lineup. macOS 27 Golden Gate becomes the first major macOS release built exclusively for Apple Silicon Macs. That means several Intel-powered machines are being left behind. The affected models include:

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, four Thunderbolt ports)

iMac (2020)

Mac Pro (2019)

What about Apple TV models?

Apple TV users are not completely spared either. The company is ending support for:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (1st generation, 2017)

Only newer Apple TV 4K models will be eligible for tvOS 27.

Who should be worried?

Not really. This is because losing software support to the latest version does not mean your device will stop working immediately. You will be able to use it normally. However, it will not get the latest software features. Well, Apple also typically continues releasing security updates and bug fixes for older software versions for some time after a major update arrives.

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