Which App is Best for Checking and Paying Traffic Challans Online in 2026?

The eChallan Parivahan website, the official portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is the only reliable way to check and pay a traffic challan online. But many apps and sites aim to make your life easier by enabling you to find one by vehicle number and pay in a single step. Which is the best traffic challan service online? Depends on four factors: accuracy, safety, states covered, and user-friendliness.

What is the difference between having an online account versus an online challan?

The difference is that the official portal only has the challan entries; the app adds additional convenience. Both will let you search by vehicle number. Pick the one that best suits where you commute.

eChallan Parivahan has the records from this ministry of Road Transport and Highways across India.

has the records from this ministry of Road Transport and Highways across India. State transport portals: several states have their own challan sites but they share the same back-end.

several states have their own challan sites but they share the same back-end. Digital-first vehicle portals: ACKO app and others tuck a challan check into one online journey, so you pay from the site.

How To Check and Pay Traffic Challan Online

To check and pay traffic challan online, simply type in your vehicle number, verify yourself and pay the penalty. The app and official website work the same way. For example, if you have a ₹1,000 penalty for jumping a signal, you receive a key rain of the date and location of your offense first.

Enter your vehicle number, challan number or driving licence number. Verify your identity with OTP sent to your mobile. Review the offence, date, location and fine amount. Pay via UPI, net banking or via debit or credit card. Store the receipt.

This is what the ACKO app displays as a single flow i.e. vehicle number – pending fine – pay online with data fetched from official sources on a daily basis.

Which Traffic Challan App Can You Rely on Online?

A traffic challan app that is online that you can trust is one that gives the correct data, protects payments and includes your state. The most important thing is safety and accuracy. Since a lot of fine is not collected due to negligence in chasing them, an app that will track them for you helps a lot. 1.74 crore out of 8.23 crore challans made on the national portal have been disposed of in 2025 and 6.50 crore are still pending. Source: eChallan Parivahan portal (MoRTH)

What to check Why that’s important Accuracy of data The punishment should be as per the official register record. Data extracted from the government’s database is the most accurate. Safety Use a reliable known service, and double-check the punishment on the official portal before paying there. State coverage Ensure that your finetool operates in the state/city where you received your fine. Convenience of payment UPI, netbanking and card options are available to pay quickly.

ACKO app gets challans updated only once in 24 hours. But remember, they also do a last one before replying to your pending challan.

How to Pay Pending Traffic Challan Online

To pay a pending traffic challan online, you should pay it within the stipulated date and retain the receipt. If your challan is still pending even after you paid the amount, give it a day and check if the website updates. If you did not commit the offence, politely contest it with the concerned authority.

Not paid yet: be patient for the bandwidth to synchronize; keep the receipt and return to the official portal after 1 day.

be patient for the bandwidth to synchronize; keep the receipt and return to the official portal after 1 day. A fine that doesn’t belong to you: check the photo and details, then complain in the authority that issued the challan.

check the photo and details, then complain in the authority that issued the challan. Watch the deadline: an unpaid challan can be sent to virtual gallows after about 60 days so pay up early.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe to pay a traffic challan using a third party app?

Yes, provided it is a reputed service that takes secure payment. Firstly, check your fine in official eChallan Portal of Parivahan, as the Government is actively warning against fake challan apps and websites.

Is it possible to pay traffic challan from UPI/Google Pay/ACKO?

Yes, almost all challan portals and apps accept UPI, Google Pay, ACKO, plus net banking and cards. Official portal directs to your state’s payment gateway to complete it.

What if I do not pay my e-challan in time?

After 60 days an unpaid fine may be lodged in a virtual court. Very long delays may trigger a court notice or problems with your driving licence. Pay early to circumvent this.

Payment still pending after I have paid the challan?

Payment status usually gets updated within a day or two as payment gateway syncs with records. So, hold on your receipt, wait a day or two and check the official portal again before paying twice.

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Check one challan with offence picture?

Yes. Most of the tools will present you with the picture evidence with the time, place and fine. It will aid you in verifying that the offence is yours before you pay or take action against it.

Key Takeaways