Google TV vs WebOS: Which Smart TV OS Is Better Under Rs 40,000

Hisense 139 cm 55 inches E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Hisense 139 cm 55 inches E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for clear picture quality. It runs on Google TV for smooth access to apps and content. It supports Google Assistant, voice control and built in Chromecast for smart usage. It includes features like Karaoke mode, screen sharing, Google Meet support and power saver mode. It supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and JioHotstar. The price of the TV is Rs 35,990.