Samsung launches 'Trips' feature in wallet app: How it is different from Apple wallet and Google wallet

Planning is an essential part of any trips and it can become messy if the details are scattered across emails, messages, screenshots, and multiple apps. To curb this issue, Samsung has launched a new feature called ‘Trips’ inside Samsung Wallet. The feature will solve the problem of disorganized trips and bring your all travel-related information at one place. The rollout will start in April 2026. Currently, the feature will be available in selected regions, including the US, the UK, and Korea. According to Samsung, Trips feature will be first compatible to Samsung Galaxy devices. Also Read: Samsung Wallet Will Let Galaxy Users Unlock Mahindra Electric SUVs Using Their Phones

Samsung Launches ‘Trips’ Feature: How it Works

Samsung launched ‘Trips’ feature inside Samsung Wallet to solve trips related issues. The main idea behind this feature is simple – Samsung wants to collect all travel bookings and put them into a single timeline view. This is also another way of collecting user data! The details this new feature will collect include, flight tickets, hotel bookings, car rentals, train tickets, and bus tickets. Additionally, it will also collect event entries too like theme parks or sports shows. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will let you make contactless payments in India

Rather than searching for different mails or apps, you can easily open Samsung Wallet and head straight to the Trips feature where it will store full trips in one place. The system of this feature works in a way where it arranges all data based on time and location. It will also set reminders like packing lists and meeting details. Also Read: Samsung Wallet brings support for student IDs

Besides this, you can manually add plans and notes, making it useful not only for booking but also for reminders.

‘Trips’ Feature Improving Travel Experience

When we take example from real-life, we have to often switch between apps like Gmail, airline apps, hotel apps, and maps while planning our trips. Samsung’s new ‘Trips’ app will reduce all this hustle and creates a single travel hub inside the wallet app.

To understand this in a better way, if a user has a flight in the morning and a hotel check-in in the afternoon, then both the details will appear in single one timeline. This will not only reduce the need to search for confirmation during busy travel moments like airport check-in and boarding.

How it is Different from Apple Wallet

Apple already offers the similar system inside Apple Wallet. Under this feature, users can store their boarding passes, tickets, and travel confirmations. Nevertheless, Apple’s system is more focused on individual cards and passes rather than a full time travel timeline.

Talking about the Samsung Trips feature, it goes further beyond by grouping multiple bookings together into a structured journey view. Comaring to Appel Wallet feature, it works smoothly with Apple’s ecosystem like iPhone, Apple Watch, Siri, and Maps. Currently Samsung is building the same deep integration across its ecosystem.

Samsung Trips vs Google Wallet

Google Wallet also stores tickets and boarding passes, and integrates with Gmail to import travel information. This is a great feature for people who are deeply into Google.

But Google Wallet remains more about storage of individual items. Samsung focuses on visual and structured organisation, while Google focuses on automation from email.

To put it simply, Google Wallet is good at gathering data, Apple Wallet is good at securely storing data, and Samsung Wallet/Trips is attempting to organise data around travel.

Security and Ecosystem Approach

Samsung has also given Wallet Samsung Knox protection. This means that travel information is encrypted and secured via biometric lock. This means that travel apps can store sensitive and payment information.

Samsung is also building Wallet as a life management app, not just a payment app. In future it will offer more services and conveniences in a single app.

With the increasing digital nature of travel, apps such as this are likely to become a common tool for planning and managing trips.