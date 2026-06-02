Will you wear a Meta AI pendant if it arrives? Here's why the idea is raising questions

Smart glasses used to be unusual, however, they are now becoming an AI wearable trend over time. Now, tech giants are even taking a step further by bringing next-gen AI gadgets, which aren’t something that you will have to wear on your face or hand or keep in your pocket. As per a recent report by The Information, Meta is reportedly working on an AI-powered pendant that you may wear around your neck. Also Read: Your free WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook will not remain same anymore!

While the company has not officially announced such a device, the idea itself has already started a conversation about where AI wearables could be headed next. And perhaps more importantly, would people actually wear one? Also Read: Meta launches new 'Forum' app focused entirely on Facebook Groups and community discussions

What is an AI pendant?

Think of it as an AI assistant that stays with you throughout the day. Unlike a smartphone that needs to be taken out of your pocket, or smart glasses that sit on your face, a pendant would simply hang around your neck. The reported concept revolves around a device that can listen to conversations, take notes, create summaries and help you remember important information. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg viral audio clip reveals Meta allegedly tracked employees to train AI before layoff

Well, the idea isn’t entirely new. AI wearables that record conversations and generate transcripts have already appeared in the market over the last couple of years. The difference is that a company as large as Meta entering the category could bring the concept to a much wider audience.

Convenience or privacy concern?

This is where things get interesting. For some users, an AI pendant could act like a memory assistant. Imagine finishing a meeting and instantly getting a summary, or asking AI what someone told you earlier in the day. At the same time, a device that is always listening may not be comfortable for everyone.

Questions around privacy, consent and data storage are likely to follow any such product. Smart glasses have already sparked debates because of their cameras. An AI pendant focused on audio could create a different set of concerns. After all, people may not always know when conversations are being recorded or processed by AI.

Would people actually wear it?

That’s the big question. Smartwatches became popular because they solved a clear problem. Wireless earbuds offered convenience. Whether an AI pendant can do the same remains to be seen.

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Some users may love the idea of having an AI assistant listening and helping throughout the day. Others may prefer to keep those features on their phones. If Meta eventually launches such a device, the technology may not be the hardest sell. Convincing people to wear it every day could be the real challenge.