Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness band debuts, offers 13-day battery life

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is the latest fitness band from the company, adding to its diverse portfolio of wearables. The new Galaxy Fit 3 has a bigger display, better health-tracking features, and a battery that can go for up to 13 days on a single charge. The design of the fitness band has also changed, and it now includes a sturdy frame and one-click detaching mechanism for wristbands. Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Fit 3 in the Philippines, but it will become available incrementally to other markets in Asia, Central America, Europe, and South America.

The new Galaxy Fit 3 has everything the previous generations offered, but Samsung says its new wearable provides users with advanced health monitoring tools. The heart-rate monitor, fitness tracker, and sleep tracker have become more accurate in reading data, while workout detection is now faster. All of the data on the fitness band is logged into the Samsung Health app on the paired smartphone. Samsung claims the Galaxy Fit 3 supports over 100 watch faces through the Galaxy Wear app.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 comes with a 1.6-inch full-colour OLED display, which is pretty large for the fitness band. Samsung says it is 45 percent larger than the previous generation, while also being more comfortable and lightweight. The fitness band features an aluminium body that has 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance, which means you can easily go swimming with your watch on. There is an accelerometer and a gyroscope on the fitness band, which can help with the detection of movements, but it lacks an in-built GPS. That could be a dealbreaker for people who want to just use a fitness band while working out or running and leave the phone behind.

Additional features on the Galaxy Fit 3 include a camera shutter button that helps you control your paired phone’s camera shutter. You can also control music playback on the fitness band, but it does not have an inbuilt storage to allow you to store music files. There is also the functionality on the fitness band that lets you find your misplaced smartphone. It also supports Emergency SOS and fall-detection features, which you can use in emergencies.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 comes in grey, pink gold, and silver colours and goes on sale starting February 23 in select markets. The price is unclear right now.