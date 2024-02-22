Samsung on Thursday announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more devices through a new One UI 6.1 software update. The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 series, starting to roll out at the end of March, the company said in a statement.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung. “This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI,” he added.

Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy AI features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using the ‘Chat Assist’ tool. “Galaxy users can experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls,” said the company. This tool works through the Samsung Keyboard, which means it can offer AI assistance in any app as long as you are using the native keyboard.

The Galaxy AI features also include Transcript Assist, which can easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations in seconds. The Note Assist feature helps create summaries for your lengthy notes and even offers to translate them. Another useful feature is Generative Edit, which lets you realign, resize, and reposition objects in photos. Using the tool, you can erase people or objects in photos and fill the blank space with a background that goes well with the photo’s surroundings.

Search functions are improved through the ‘Circle to Search’ feature with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture. For the feature to work, you need to long-press the home button after which a translucent overlay appears on the screen. Just circle the thing or object you want to search and Google will show the results.

Meanwhile, Samsung is set to launch its first 2024 Galaxy F series smartphone in India on March 4. The Galaxy F15 5G will come with a Super AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience, which is segment-first. The device offers a 6000mAh battery that claims to power the smartphone for up to two days, said the company.

— Written with inputs from IANS