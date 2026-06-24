Meta launches its most affordable smart glasses: Check price, features and availability

Meta is doubling down on smart glasses. After partnering with Ray-Ban and Oakley in the wearable space, the company has now introduced an entirely new lineup simply called Meta Glasses. And the biggest highlight? These are the most affordable smart glasses Meta has launched so far. Also Read: AI referees, connected footballs and body cams: The technology transforming FIFA World Cup 2026

The new smart glasses focus on bringing Meta AI into everyday life while keeping things simple. They don’t come with a display, but they do pack cameras, speakers, AI features and hands-free controls in a design that looks more like regular eyewear than a futuristic gadget. Also Read: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook just got premium plans in India: Check price

Meta Glasses in three designs

Meta has launched the new glasses in three different styles. The Meta Adventurer comes with a classic rectangular design, while the Meta Fury offers a slightly bolder and boxier look. The third option, called Meta Glasses by Kylie, has been developed in collaboration with Kylie Jenner and features a slimmer oval-shaped frame. Also Read: WhatsApp's next privacy feature could make sensitive texts vanish instantly

You can choose from multiple colour options, lens variants and even prescription-compatible versions.

Meta Glasses: What do they offer?

Unlike traditional glasses, the new Meta Glasses come with built-in cameras that allow you to capture photos and videos hands-free. The glasses also include open-ear speakers, which means you can listen to music, take calls or interact with AI without completely blocking outside sounds.

Meta has added a dedicated action button as well. By default, it activates Meta AI, but users can customise it for other functions. The company says the upgraded microphone system is designed to improve voice recognition while reducing wind noise during outdoor use.

The biggest focus of the new glasses is Meta AI. According to the company, the AI assistant can answer questions, provide recommendations, help with daily tasks and even understand what you are looking at through the built-in camera.

Meta is also planning to add more features in the coming months. These include pedestrian navigation for turn-by-turn walking directions and expanded live translation support. The translation feature will soon support 14 additional languages, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean and Mandarin.

Meta claims the smart glasses can deliver more than eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The bundled charging case can extend the total usage time to around 40 hours, making them suitable for all-day use.

Meta Glasses Price

As for pricing, the new Meta Glasses start at $299, which roughly translates to Rs 28,000. That makes them considerably cheaper than many premium smart glasses currently available in the market.

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The wearable is currently available in several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and parts of Europe. There is no official confirmation yet regarding the India launch timeline.