Google has announced new features that are coming to Pixel Buds Pro at its Made by Google event today. The Pixel Buds Pro launched last year is getting its biggest update with AI-powered improvements. The new updates will give an enhanced audio experience, auto Transparency mode, low latency for gaming and suggestions on hearing wellness. In addition to this, the Pixel Buds Pro will now come in two new colours: Bay and Porcelain, complementing the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2. Let’s look at the new updates coming to Pixel Buds Pro in more detail.

Google Pixel Buds Pro India Price

Google Pixel Buds Pro is available in new colours: Bay and Porcelain colours at $199.99 (Rs 16,500 approximately). The company is yet to announce India price and availability of new colours of Google Pixel Buds Pro.

New updates coming to Google Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Buds Pro now supports Bluetooth Super Wideband on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It doubles the bandwidth for voices, making you sound clearer and more natural. It will also extend to Clear Calling, which reduces the background noise around the person on the other side of the call. Google has also improved Clear Calling models to better distinguish voices from background noise.

Pixel Buds Pro is also getting AI-powered Conversation Detection that detects when you start speaking and responds by pausing your music and switching to Transparency Mode and the feature automatically resumes your music and turns on Active Noise Cancellation when you stop speaking. This way you can switch between ANC and Transparency mode hands-free.

In addition to this, Pixel Buds Pro will now be minimising the inherent latency with gaming on Bluetooth. This feature is available with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for compatible games. Furthermore, users using Buds Pro for the long haul can now understand and assess their listening behaviours and get suggestions on how to maintain hearing wellness over time. Users can access a record of their listening habits on the Pixel Buds Pro app and it will let them know when to lower the volume.

Google is also rolling out the Pixel Buds app to Chromebooks. Through the web app on Chromebook, users can change earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates.

The software update will start rolling out today for new and existing Pixel Buds Pro users.