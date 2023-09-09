Apple is expected to unveil new models of its popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch, at its Wonderlust event on September 12. According to a report by Bloomberg, the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will feature a more accurate heart rate sensor, among other improvements. While the company has been using the same processor for all Apple Watch models, including Series 8, Ultra, and second-generation SE, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that all the new upcoming models will get upgraded sensors as well as internal components. As per some rumours circulating online, both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a new chip with a faster processor.

The heart rate sensor is one of the key features of the Apple Watch, as it can monitor the user’s health and fitness. The new sensor will reportedly be more precise and reliable, which could enhance the Apple Watch’s capabilities in detecting irregular heart rhythms, measuring blood oxygen levels, and tracking workouts.

The new Apple Watch models also feature the U2 chip, a new ultra-wideband chip, which will enable better Find My features, as it will have an upgraded ultra-wideband technology that can locate other Apple devices nearby.

The design of the new Apple Watch models will not change much from the previous generation, as Apple is planning a major redesign for 2024. However, the new Apple Watch Ultra, which is made of titanium, will have a new all-black colour option, matching the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a larger 49mm option. The prices and release dates of the new models are not yet known, but they will likely be announced at the event.

Apple’s Wonderlust event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and fans and enthusiasts can watch the event live starting at 10:30PM IST on the company’s official website and its Apple TV app.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series is likely to get four 5G-enabled iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both of which are expected to get the A16 Bionic chipset.