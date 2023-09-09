comscore
English | हिंदी
09 Sep, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 to feature improved heart rate sensor, processor, more: Details here

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 to feature improved heart rate sensor, processor, more: Details here

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are expected to be launched at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12. The coming watches will get improved heart rate sensors, processors, more.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Sep 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Apple Watch
Apple Watch

Story Highlights

  • Apple is set to host its Wonderlust event on September 12.
  • Apple is expected to launch new iPhone15 series and Apple Watches at the event.
  • Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 is likely to feature a more accurate heart rate sensor.

Apple is expected to unveil new models of its popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch, at its Wonderlust event on September 12. According to a report by Bloomberg, the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will feature a more accurate heart rate sensor, among other improvements. While the company has been using the same processor for all Apple Watch models, including Series 8, Ultra, and second-generation SE, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that all the new upcoming models will get upgraded sensors as well as internal components. As per some rumours circulating online, both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a new chip with a faster processor.

READ MORE
How to enable Crossfade in Apple Music: A step-by-step guide

The heart rate sensor is one of the key features of the Apple Watch, as it can monitor the user’s health and fitness. The new sensor will reportedly be more precise and reliable, which could enhance the Apple Watch’s capabilities in detecting irregular heart rhythms, measuring blood oxygen levels, and tracking workouts.

READ MORE
iPhone users must update software to iOS 16.6.1 right away, here's why

The new Apple Watch models also feature the U2 chip, a new ultra-wideband chip, which will enable better Find My features, as it will have an upgraded ultra-wideband technology that can locate other Apple devices nearby.

READ MORE
Apple to launch a low-cost MacBook lineup to compete with Chromebook: Report

The design of the new Apple Watch models will not change much from the previous generation, as Apple is planning a major redesign for 2024. However, the new Apple Watch Ultra, which is made of titanium, will have a new all-black colour option, matching the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a larger 49mm option. The prices and release dates of the new models are not yet known, but they will likely be announced at the event.

Apple’s Wonderlust event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and fans and enthusiasts can watch the event live starting at 10:30PM IST on the company’s official website and its Apple TV app.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series is likely to get four 5G-enabled iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both of which are expected to get the A16 Bionic chipset.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Related Stories

Tags

Appleapple watch ultra 2

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language