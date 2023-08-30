Apple September 2023 event: Apple last night announced the date for its September 2023 event. The company via an update on its Apple Events page said that it will host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, 2023. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and fans and enthusiasts will be able to watch the event live starting 10:30PM IST on the company’s official website and its Apple TV app. Now, Apple has’t divulged any details as to what we should expect from its upcoming event. However, it’s not hard to guess that the company will launch its next-generation iPhone and watch models, that is, the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9, at the event as it has done in the past. In addition to that, reports suggest that the company could launch a new variant of the Apple Watch Ultra at its September 12 event.

Ahead of the Apple’s September 12 event, here’s we expect the company to announce:

Everything Apple is likely to announce at its September 12 event

iPhone 15 series

Just like last year’s iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series is likely to get four 5G-enabled iPhone models. The list includes the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both of which are expected to get the A16 Bionic chipset, and the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max that are likely to get the next-gen A17 Bionic chipset. As per reports, the colours that company used in its invite for the event — Blue, Gold and Grey — are the colours in which we could see the Pro series iPhone models this year.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that Apple could introduce a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, which would in line with the Europe’s new rules. The iPhone 15 series is also expected to feature slimmer screen bezels and slightly more curved edges compared to the iPhone 14 series. Apple is also likely to introduce an Action Button this year. However, this is likely to be restricted to more premium iPhone 15 Pro models. Lastly, we could also see Apple bumping up the charging tech in the iPhone 15 series. As per reports, the iPhone 15 series could get a 35W fast charger compared to iPhone 14 series’ 20W charging tech.

Watch Series 9

Upgrades to the Apple Watch Series is one of the announcements that is customary to Apple’s September events. This year, Apple is likely to announce the Watch Series 9 at the event. While the company is not likely to make significant changes to the overall design of the Watch Series 9 compared to last year’s Apple Watch Series 8, it is likely to introduce a new S9 chip that will be a closer relative of the A15 Bionic chipset.

New Apple Watch Ultra

Another device that is likely to get an upgrade this year is the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple introduced the first-gen Watch Ultra last year at its September 2023. Since then, it has been the zenith of what a smartwatch can achieve. Now, word is that Apple can launch an upgraded version of the Apple Watch Ultra this year. This smartwatch is expected to get the same chipset, that is the Apple S9, that will be available in the Apple Watch Series 9. It is also expected to be lighter than last year’s Apple Watch owing to the use of some 3D printed components.

AirPods with USB Type-C charging

Apple is also expected to launch new AirPods with a USB Type-C charging port. The report comes as courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who said, “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.” Details beyond this remain unclear for now.