Apple Watch owners who misplace their devices can use the Find My app on their iPhones or iCloud.com to track them down. The app can show the current or last known location of the Watch, play a sound to help find it, or lock and erase it remotely. The Find My feature is automatically enabled for the Apple Watch when it is paired with an iPhone that has it turned on. The Watch can use LTE or Wi-Fi to communicate its location. If the Watch is nearby, the user can tap on Play Sound on the app or website to make it emit a loud sound. The user will also get an email notification that Find My was used.

READ MORE How to restart your iPhone in three different ways

If the Watch is far away, the user can put it into Lost Mode, which displays a message on the Watch’s face with contact information. Alternatively, the user can wipe the Watch’s data to prevent unauthorized access. The Find My app is part of iOS 17, which is expected to be released this fall. The app also works with other Apple devices, such as AirPods, Macs, and iPads. If you are also searching for your watch or want to learn this process, here is a step-by-step guide on how to find your misplaced Apple Watch using your iPhone.

READ MORE Apple hacks: How to reset your Apple Watch if you forgot your passcode

A step-by-step guide on how to find your misplaced Apple Watch using your iPhone

We will start with how to set up Find My on your iPhone

READ MORE Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Discount offers on premium smartphones

Step 1: To set up Find My on your iPhone, open Settings and tap on your name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Find My from the list of options.

Step 3: Toggle on the switches for Find My iPhone and enable Offline Finding, and Send Last Location.

When you enable Find My on your iPhone, it also activates the same feature for your Apple Watch

Step 4: Open the Find My app on your iPhone and select the Devices tab at the bottom.

Step 5: Find your Apple Watch in the list of devices and tap on it.

Your Apple Watch can show you its current location if it has LTE or if it is connected to a trusted Wi-Fi network, such as the one at your home or office.