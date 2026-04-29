OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India sale dates confirmed ahead of May 7 launch

OnePlus is set to launch its new Nord series phones in India on May 7, and ahead of the official announcement, the company has already confirmed when both devices will go on sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be available within days of the launch, which means buyers won’t have to wait long after the reveal. Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite India launch confirmed for THIS date: Check expected specs, features

The update around sale timelines has come directly from official teasers and listings, giving a clear idea of availability even before pricing is announced. Also Read: OnePlus Gaming Controller confirmed, launch set with Ace 6 Ultra; Is it coming to India?

OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite sale dates and availability

The standard Nord CE 6 will go on sale starting May 8 at 12 PM in India. The Nord CE 6 Lite will follow a few days later, with its first sale scheduled for May 12 at 12 PM. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 India launch set for April 30: Specs and design revealed

Both phones will be available through platforms like Amazon India, the OnePlus website, offline retail stores, and OnePlus Experience stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 specifications

The Nord CE 6 will be the more premium option out of the two. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip and pack a big 8,000mAh battery. On the front, you’ll get an AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with dual stereo speakers and a 32MP selfie camera that can shoot in 4K.

At the back, OnePlus has confirmed a 50MP main camera. The phone is also said to carry multiple durability ratings like IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite specifications

The Nord CE 6 Lite will sit below the standard model and target the mid-range segment. It is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

It will also get a 50MP rear camera, though the overall setup will be slightly different compared to the standard model. The display is expected to be a full-HD+ panel, confirmed to offer up to 144Hz refresh rate.

The Lite version is also expected to come with durability certification, but the overall feature set will be a bit more basic compared to the Nord CE 6.

Expected price range

Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but early indications suggest the Nord CE 6 could fall between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to start closer to Rs 20,000, making it the more affordable option between the two.

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With the launch set for May 7, more details around pricing and offers should be announced alongside the official reveal.