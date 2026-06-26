Apple may finally be developing an iRing to take on Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring

Apple has been linked to a smart ring for years, and a fresh leak has once again brought the idea back into the spotlight. According to a post by known leaker Kosutami on X, the company is said to be developing a wearable called the “iRing.” While the leak doesn’t reveal any specifications or a launch timeline, it suggests Apple could be preparing to enter a product category that has been gaining popularity over the past few years. Also Read: Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices in India; some models cost up to Rs 1 lakh more: Check here

If the report turns out to be accurate, Apple’s smart ring would compete with products like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring, both of which already offer health and fitness tracking in a much smaller form factor than a smartwatch. Also Read: iOS 27 Beta 2 reportedly adds a new restriction for Siri AI

What the leak says

The leak is fairly limited in terms of details. Apart from the reported “iRing” name, nothing has been shared about its design, hardware or expected launch window. Also Read: Apple's foldable iPhone is closer than ever, but Apple had one big problem to fix

iRing thing under development. What a surprise. — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) June 24, 2026

That also means it is difficult to say how far the project has progressed. Like many products that appear through leaks or patents, there is always a possibility that Apple is still exploring the idea internally and may never bring it to market.

Still, the report has generated interest because Apple has been connected with smart ring patents before, making this more than just a completely new rumour.

Why Apple could be interested

Apple has often taken its time before entering a new product category. Instead of launching products first, the company usually waits to see how a market develops before introducing its own version.

The foldable iPhone is one recent example. While several Android brands have been selling foldable smartphones for years, Apple is only now expected to introduce its first foldable device.

The smart ring category appears to be following a similar pattern. With products like the Oura Ring finding a steady user base and Samsung launching the Galaxy Ring in 2024, the market has become more established than it was a few years ago.

Reports have also suggested that Apple is looking to strengthen its health business. Recently, the company’s Health division reportedly came under the leadership of Eddy Cue, with a stronger focus on expanding Apple’s health-related products and services.

What an Apple iRing could offer

Apple has previously filed patents related to smart ring technology, leading to speculation about the kind of features such a device could include. Earlier reports have suggested the wearable may focus on health and fitness tracking while also supporting gesture controls for devices like the Apple Vision Pro.

Some reports have also suggested that a smart ring could serve as a screen-free alternative to the Apple Watch for users who mainly want health monitoring without wearing a smartwatch all day. If that happens, Apple could position it as a more affordable wearable within its ecosystem.

Competition is already growing

If Apple enters this segment, it won’t have an empty market waiting for it. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring already offers features like sleep tracking, health monitoring, Sleep Score, snoring analysis and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The smart ring is available in multiple sizes, and reports suggest Samsung is already working on a second-generation model with better battery life and improved sensors.

Oura also remains one of the biggest names in the smart ring market, making it clear that Apple would be entering a category where established competitors already have a head start.

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At the moment, Apple has not officially confirmed that an iRing exists. The latest information comes from leaks, so it should be treated accordingly until the company makes an announcement.