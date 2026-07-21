Apple may launch its biggest iPhone display yet in 2027

Apple’s biggest iPhone display could be on the way! No, we are not talking about the iPhone 18 Pro series here, which is expected to launch in September this year, but the next year’s iPhone 20. A new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo (chinese social media platform) has suggested that the company is internally testing a larger display for its next flagship iPhone, which is expected to arrive next year. If the rumour turns out to be true, Apple could introduce its first iPhone with a screen that’s close to 7 inches. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra release date: When can we expect Apple's next flagship?

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing a display measuring around 6.96 inches. If it reaches the final product, the company could market it as a 7-inch display. The leak also claims that the new panel has a similar aspect ratio to the current Pro Max model. However, it isn’t clear which iPhone will eventually use this display. Like every early leak, this should be taken with a pinch of salt since Apple often tests multiple prototypes before finalising a product. Also Read: Siri AI beta now available: 7 new features every iPhone user should try

It must be noted that Apple last increased the display size of its premium iPhones with the iPhone 16 Pro series. The Pro model moved from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max grew from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Those changes were made possible with slimmer bezels and a slightly larger body. If Apple goes ahead with the leaked 6.96-inch panel, it would become the biggest display ever offered on an iPhone. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro: 8 reasons it could cost more than iPhone 17 Pro

Will it be the Apple’s anniversary iPhone?

The timing of the leak is interesting. Next year marks 20 years of the iPhone, and several reports have already suggested that Apple is planning a major redesign to celebrate the milestone. Recent rumours claim the company is working on an iPhone with an almost edge-to-edge display and curved glass on all sides, giving it a cleaner and more immersive look.

There’s still no clarity on what Apple will call the device. Some reports suggest it could simply be part of the Pro lineup, while others believe the company may skip the usual numbering and introduce an iPhone 20 to mark the anniversary.

NO official word yet

For now, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to retain the current display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. That means the larger display, if it makes it to production, is likely reserved for next year’s flagship model.

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As always, Apple is known for testing several hardware ideas behind closed doors, and not every prototype reaches consumers. So while the leak gives us an early glimpse of what the company could be working on, we’ll have to wait for more reports before drawing any conclusions.