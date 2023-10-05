Jio launches new prepaid plans starting at Rs 328 for cricket enthusiasts

Jio has announced the launch of new prepaid recharge plans for cricket enthusiasts this World Cup season. These newly launched monthly, quarterly and annual prepaid plans come with data, unlimited voice, and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The new monthly prepaid plans are priced at Rs 328, Rs 388 and Rs 598; quarterly plans are priced at Rs 758 and Rs 808; and annual plan is available at Rs 3,178. In addition to this, there is also a new data booster plan of Rs 331. Let’s look at all these prepaid plans in more detail.

READ MORE Jio AirFiber launched: How to order Jio AirFiber in India

Jio Rs 328, Rs 388 and Rs 598 prepaid plans

Jio Rs 328 and Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB and 2GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days respectively. They also offer a complimentary subscription to a Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 3 months. On the other hand, the Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day for 28 days and a complimentary subscription to a Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year.

Jio Rs 758 and Rs 808 prepaid plans

Jio Rs 758 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day for 84 days and the Rs 808 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day for 84 days. Both plans offer a complimentary subscription to a Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 3 months.

Jio Rs 3,178 prepaid plans

Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day for 365 days and a complimentary subscription to a Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year.

In addition to this, there is also a Rs 331 data booster plan that comes with 40GB of data for 30 days and a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 3 months.

Furthermore, Jio users recharging with the above-listed prepaid will also get a complimentary subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud.

If you are planning to recharge with the above-listed Jio prepaid plans, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate Disney+ Hotstar

Steps to activate Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Recharge with any of the eligible Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans.

Step 2: Sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same Jio mobile number.

Enjoy Disney+ Hotstar mobile content.