Pros: Beautiful display, Fantastic cameras, Solid performance Also Read - Top phones launching in June 2023: From Galaxy F54 5G to Realme 11 Pro+

Cons: Bad weight distribution, Restricted front camera Also Read - Oppo's new Find X6 Pro brings 1-inch camera sensor to take on Xiaomi 13 Pro

Oppo always does something unique with its Find X series phones. Every generation has a different design and something to offer. One of the major highlights of the Find phones recently has been the cameras. There are some upgrades in the camera specs every year. Although, last year’s Hasselblad branding continues this year, and that’s good news.

This year, however, the company is primarily focusing on the new 1-inch type sensor of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. That, plus the most powerful and popular chipset are some of the key ingredients of this year’s Oppo flagship. But as usual, the question remains – How is the phone in reality? Is the camera as good as advertised? How does it fare when compared to other flagships?

We got our hands on the Oppo Find X6 Pro for some time and have gathered quite a few thoughts about the phone. So without further ado, let’s proceed with the review.

First, have a look at the brief specifications of the phone.

Model Oppo Find X6 Pro Model no. Find X6 Pro Price and variants NA Colors Black, Brown, and Green Availability NA in India Display size 6.82-inch punch-hole notch display Display specs LTPO 3 AMOLED panel, 1Hz to 120Hz RR, 1440 PWM, QHD+ (1440 X 3168 pixels), 2500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Security In-display FPS, facial unlock Camera setup Rear – Triple cameras, Front – Single camera Camera specs 50MP Sony IMX989 wide lens (1-inch), 50MP IMX890 ultra-wide lens, 50MP IMX890 periscope lens | OIS support for Main and Periscope sensors Video maximum Rear – 4K at 60fps,| Front – 1080p at 60fps Chipset 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Adreno 740 GPU RAM and storage 12GB/16GB LPDDR5x, 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Battery and charging 5,000mAh + 100W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless Operating system Android 13 OS, ColorOS 13 (China) Software support – IP rating IP68 dust and water resistance Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Compass, Gyroscope, fingerprint Network and connectivity Dual Nano SIM 5G | Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Oppo Find X6 Pro review: Design and Display

Oppo keeps on changing the design of its Find X series phones every year. This year, the design is much more bolder, and if you go out for a walk or something holding the phone in your hand expect people to ask you the name of the phone. That’s because at least three people asked me about the phone, thanks to its elegant design.

The Black color of the phone has an all-glass build, whereas, the brown color has a leather-like back. The aluminum framing holds the entire package.

I have the Black and it shimmers when light hits it. Not just from the front, but the back is also curved from the sides to offer a good grip.

There’s a humongous circular camera island on top at the back that adds to its design. It feels as if the whole camera island is a separate detachable unit due to the solid aluminum bezel that wraps around it.

One thing to note here is that, while the huge camera island enhances the phone’s design, it also adds extra bulk at the top. I didn’t like the weight distribution on this one.

Moving to the front, there’s a gorgeous curved AMOLED panel. It has LTPO 3.0 technology that helps refresh the screen from as low as 1Hz to 120Hz. The bezels on the phone are almost symmetrical.

On the right spine, there’s a power button and on the left, there’s a volume rocker. At the bottom, there’s a SIM card tray, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and the speaker grille. There’s another speaker on top, followed by an IR blaster, and a secondary microphone.

The 6.82-inch 2K punch-hole display on the phone is super bright at 2500 nits (peak). The screen is vibrant and has 1 billion colors. It’s a Dolby Vision-certified screen and also has HDR10+ certification. There’s Widevine L1 security as well so you can watch crisp HDR videos on the phone.

Oppo has offered Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection here so there’s less to worry about when using the phone roughly.

Oppo Find X6 Pro review: Cameras

The major highlight of the phone is the camera. Oppo has upgraded all the camera sensors on the phone and the main lens is now bigger allowing more light to pass in. The device has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor. It’s a 1-inch type sensor that does all the magic.

It lets you click brighter and less noisy images in low light and captures a lot of sharpness. The processing on the phone deserves praise. Whatever you see in the frame while shooting is going to come out way more beautiful. The final results after post-processing are simply eye-pleasing.

The main camera is assisted by two IMX890 units that do ultra-wide and periscope. The ultra-wide shots are good but the consistency is still missing. The periscope lens does a fantastic job and at 3x and 6x, the images taken look more dramatic.

I would give credit to Hasselblad for that. The color tuning for photos is fantastic and a normal user would be simply amazed by the pictures.

The device has crazy 120X zoom, which beats Samsung on paper. However, I still find the 100x shots on the Galaxy S23 Ultra better.

As for the video, the device can shoot 4K videos at 60fps. The videos are stable but when turned on the Ultra-Steady Pro feature, the footage is super-smooth even if you try to jog while recording. But note that the video quality switches to 1080 60fps when using that feature.

Oppo hasn’t offered 8K video recording support here, although the device can easily handle it. Also, the front camera is restricted to 1080p. The 32MP selfie snapper shoots good portrait shots but it produces softer skin tones.

There’s no true slow-mo support here. The slowest it can do is 720p at 480fps and the sharpest it can do is 1080p at 240fps. The camera app has Time-lapse, Long exposure, Dual-view, Movie, XPAN, Pano, Night mode, and a dedicated Pro mode. There’s also a Text Scanner feature in the camera app that lets you easily copy text from images.

Oppo Find X6 Pro review: Performance and extras

There’s no doubt that the Oppo Find X6 Pro is a performance monster. The chip inside is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It’s the most powerful chipset by Qualcomm. So I guess there’s no need to doubt its performance. Although, I did test its gaming performance and also benchmarked it on four popular apps.

Since BGMI is back in India, I had a great time winning Chicken Dinners in UltraHD on Ultra frame rate. There was no lag in the game and even in day-to-day usage. The phone’s blazing fast. This could also be because of the faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. I had the 12gigs + 256gigs variant.

It also comes with features like HyperBoost Game Engine that clears background RAM and turns on Do Not Disturb.

The Find X6 Pro beats 99 percent of users on AnTuTu by scoring 15,56,576 points. The device showed a stability score close to 80 percent on the CPU throttle test.

Moving to the battery, the device packs a 5,000mAh cell that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology. This is an upgrade over the 80W charging speed on the predecessor.

I was amazed by the speed at which it charges from 10 percent to 90 percent. The last 10 percent charge does take time and that’s probably due to safety reasons. A full charge from 0 percent to 100 percent takes around 30 minutes with the screen off.

I got a pretty good battery life on the phone and most users will be happy with its battery. Expect a full day or one and a half days of battery life depending on your usage.

By the way, I also used wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The latter does make the phone hot. But interestingly, the phone doesn’t heat in normal usage even when you use the phone for long periods. The only time it gets warm is when you use the camera or game on it. But apart from that, if you are a binge-watcher, your hands won’t get hot.

The software bit is something that I won’t talk much about in this review and that’s because it runs on Chinese ROM. It boots on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS, but since this is a Chinese unit, there are all sorts of bloatware.

Several permissions and some home-country apps. If the device had arrived in India, I would want it to have no or minimum bloatware.

One of the things I admired about the phone was the inclusion of an IR blaster. Summers this time were terrible and since I had the luxury of turning on my room’s AC with my phone, it was super convenient.

Next up, is the Type-C port. It has a faster USB 3.1 speed. Other connectivity options are also the latest – Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple 5G bands.

Coming to audio, the smartphone has loud stereo speakers and they sound great. The calls were clear to the other party and to me.

The device has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance so you do not need to worry even if the phone’s been under water for some time.

Oppo Find X6 Pro review: Verdict

The verdict on this one is pretty simple. The Find X6 Pro does almost everything from refreshing at a smooth 120Hz to clicking dramatic photos. It also offers a good gaming performance and offers the style you’d want in a premium phone.

Keeping all that in mind, If you have a knack for clicking photos and want a powerful flagship that does most things, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is for you.

If you are already using a recent flagship, then the only major reason for you to upgrade should be the cameras (assuming that your current flagship phone is offering good performance).

But…But, don’t get any happier. The Find X6 Pro isn’t available in India and Oppo doesn’t have any such plans. That said, importing it is the only option but that’s less practical.

That leaves us with options like Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 5G, iQOO 11 5G, and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Samsung phone does a similar zoom (100x) while the Xiaomi phone offers the same 1-inch type sensor.