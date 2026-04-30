I already liked Netflix’s UI - now this new Instagram-like video feed just makes it more interesting

I’ve always liked how Netflix keeps things simple. You open the app, scroll a bit, and usually find something worth watching. No overcomplicated menus, no confusion. But now, Netflix is changing how we discover content and honestly. Netflix has introduced something called “Clips,” a vertical video feed that feels quite similar to what you see on Instagram Reels or even TikTok. Also Read: Facebook to WhatsApp: Social media scams cost users $2.1 billion in 2025

But instead of random creators or trends, this feed shows short snippets from movies, series, and specials available on Netflix. That means everything from Netflix will be here, in a short Reel-kind-of content, and it sounds exciting. Also Read: 7 Instagram features you’re probably ignoring

The idea is simple. You scroll, you watch quick clips, and if something catches your attention, you can jump straight into the full show.

Why it sounds exciting to me?

Let’s be honest, most of us don’t open Netflix with a clear plan. You open it… scroll for 10 minutes… and then either give up or just rewatch something old. This is exactly where Clips feels useful. Instead of static thumbnails, you now get actual moments from shows. It gives you a better idea of what you’re about to watch all in a few seconds. It reduces that “what should I watch?” problem quite a bit.

What I found interesting is how this feature fits into how we use our phones today. You’re waiting somewhere, taking a short break, or just killing time, you’re not always ready to commit to a full episode. But you can scroll through short clips. That’s clearly what Netflix is targeting here. It’s not replacing long-form watching, it’s just making discovery quicker and more casual.

It doesn’t feel forced (yet)

The good part? It doesn’t feel like Netflix is trying too hard to become a social media app. Clips is still tied to content discovery. You’re not liking, commenting, or following creators. You’re just exploring shows in a faster way. And if you like something, you can:

Add it to your list

Share it

Or start watching immediately

But, all I have in my mind is – will we all be that inspired by this new feature by Netflix that we skip the Instagram or TikTok and jump into a separate app. Maybe.. Maybe not. But whenever, we will hit the Netflix, the Clips are surely gonna take our attention.

And we can’t deny that. The latest update hints that Netflix is no longer trying to be classic category of just a “watch what you already know” platform. It’s trying to become a place where you find content more naturally. And with plans to include more formats like podcasts, live content, and curated collections, it’s clearly expanding beyond just shows and movies.

Netflix Clips: Who can try it?

According to Netflix, the update has already started rolling out in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa. For the rest of the world, it will reach within a few months.

So, is this a good change?

For me, yes. I already liked the Netflix interface. It was clean and predictable. But this new feed adds something extra, a faster way to explore without overthinking.

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And honestly, it makes opening Netflix feel a little more interesting than before over Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms.