Indian govt issues HIGH-severity warning for iPhone, iPad users: Should you worry?

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 30, 2026, 06:51 PM (IST)
The Indian government has issued a latest cybersecurity warning for Apple users, and this time, it’s marked as “high severity.” The alert comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which has flagged a vulnerability which is effecting iPhones and iPads. Also Read: Apple brings a more affordable way to pay for app subscriptions, but there’s a catch
It must be noted that this isn’t the first-time, when CERT-In has issued warning against the Apple devices, however, it is about the vulnerability and its expected impact on your devices. So what exactly is the problem, and should you be concerned? Here is everything that you need to know. Also Read: Your Phone Has These Hidden Features You’re Missing
According to CERT-In, the vulnerability exists in Apple’s iOS and iPadOS software. CERT-In has labelled this as a “high-risk” issue. Specifically, it is linked to how notification data is handled and stored. In simple terms, certain notifications that should have been deleted may still remain in system logs or device storage.
If exploited, an attacker could access sensitive notification data, retrieve information that was supposed to be deleted, and potentially use that data for further attacks. This could include personal messages, alerts, or other app-related notifications.
Well, know that this isn’t about your phone being hacked instantly, but it does mean there is a gap that could expose sensitive information under certain conditions.
The advisory mentions that devices running older software versions are at risk. This includes iPhones running versions prior to iOS 18.7.8 and 26.4.2 and the iPads running versions prior to iPadOS 18.7.8 and 26.4.2.
If your device is not updated to the latest version, it is more likely to be vulnerable.
Not really, but you shouldn’t ignore it either. Most of these vulnerabilities become a problem only when devices are not updated. If you regularly update your phone, you are already reducing most of the risk.
What should you do right now? Cybersecurity experts suggest that:
The good part is that Apple has already released fixes for this issue, so updating your device should help you in this case. The good part? Most of these risks are manageable, as long as you keep your devices updated.
To make sure that your iPhone or iPad is updated to the latest version, just follow these steps:
Can’t find the option to download? This is because your device is updated to the latest version. You don’t have to worry.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information