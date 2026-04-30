Indian govt issues HIGH-severity warning for iPhone, iPad users: Should you worry?

The Indian government has issued a latest cybersecurity warning for Apple users, and this time, it’s marked as “high severity.” The alert comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which has flagged a vulnerability which is effecting iPhones and iPads. Also Read: Apple brings a more affordable way to pay for app subscriptions, but there’s a catch

It must be noted that this isn’t the first-time, when CERT-In has issued warning against the Apple devices, however, it is about the vulnerability and its expected impact on your devices. So what exactly is the problem, and should you be concerned? Here is everything that you need to know. Also Read: Your Phone Has These Hidden Features You’re Missing

iPhone, iPad Security Warning: What is the issue?

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability exists in Apple’s iOS and iPadOS software. CERT-In has labelled this as a “high-risk” issue. Specifically, it is linked to how notification data is handled and stored. In simple terms, certain notifications that should have been deleted may still remain in system logs or device storage.

If exploited, an attacker could access sensitive notification data, retrieve information that was supposed to be deleted, and potentially use that data for further attacks. This could include personal messages, alerts, or other app-related notifications.

Well, know that this isn’t about your phone being hacked instantly, but it does mean there is a gap that could expose sensitive information under certain conditions.

Which devices are affected?

The advisory mentions that devices running older software versions are at risk. This includes iPhones running versions prior to iOS 18.7.8 and 26.4.2 and the iPads running versions prior to iPadOS 18.7.8 and 26.4.2.

If your device is not updated to the latest version, it is more likely to be vulnerable.

Should you actually worry?

Not really, but you shouldn’t ignore it either. Most of these vulnerabilities become a problem only when devices are not updated. If you regularly update your phone, you are already reducing most of the risk.

What should you do right now? Cybersecurity experts suggest that:

You must check for software updates on your iPhone or iPad

Make sure to install the latest iOS or iPadOS version available

Also, avoid delaying updates, especially security patches

The good part is that Apple has already released fixes for this issue, so updating your device should help you in this case. The good part? Most of these risks are manageable, as long as you keep your devices updated.

How to update your iPhone or iPad?

To make sure that your iPhone or iPad is updated to the latest version, just follow these steps:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

Click on the General

Now, visit the Software Update section and check if there is an option for an update.

Simply tap on “Download and Install”, and it will automatically update to the latest version. Make sure that your device is connected to the Wi-Fi.

Can’t find the option to download? This is because your device is updated to the latest version. You don’t have to worry.