OnePlus Pad 4 launched in India with upgrades, but the price may surprise you

OnePlus has launched the flagship tablet in India – the OnePlus Pad 4. The fourth generation of the premium tablet range of OnePlus comes as the successor to the Pad 3, which made its debut with flagship-level specifications and features. The Pad 4 brings a set of notable upgrades, especially in the processor and battery. Also Read: Best tablets under Rs 15000: Best picks for students entertainment and everyday usage in 2026

However, it comes with a steep price hike over its predecessor. From specifications, features to price and availability – here’s what the new OnePlus Pad 4 bring to the table. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 India launch set for April 30: Specs and design revealed

OnePlus Pad 4 specifications and features: Quick look

OnePlus Pad 4 features a 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4k resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with Adreno 840 GPU. Plus, it runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. For longer usage, it packs a 13,380mAh battery with the support of 80W charging support.

For audio, it has 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth version 6.0. The camera system includes the 13MP rear camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera for video calls.

OnePlus Pad 4 price in India

The OnePlus Pad 4 comes at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option costs Rs 64,999 in India. To make it a bit reasonable, OnePlus is offering a flat discount of Rs 5000 via the HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI option.

Both the variants are Wi-Fi enabled, available in two colour options — Dune Glow and Sage Mist. It will go on sale starting at 12 PM IST on May 5th on the OnePlus store. For a limited time, you will be able to get the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus free with the tablet, however, it is subject to stock availability.

For a quick comparison, know that the OnePlus Pad 3 was launched last year at Rs 49,999 for the base variant of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. That means, there is a steep Rs 10,000 price hike this time. What all is new?

OnePlus Pad 4 vs OnePlus Pad 3

Feature OnePlus Pad 4 OnePlus Pad 3 Dimensions 289.71 × 209.76 × 5.94 mm 289.61 × 209.66 × 5.97 mm Weight 672g 675g Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite GPU Adreno 840 @ 1200MHz Adreno 830 @ up to 1.1GHz Battery 13,380mAh 12,140mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC 80W fast charging Display 13.2-inch LCD, 144Hz, 700 nits (1000 nits HBM) 13.2-inch LCD (LTPS), 144Hz, 600 nits (900 nits HBM) Audio 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) Cameras 13MP (8MP selfie camera) 13MP (8MP selfie camera) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5 Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Bluetooth 5.4 Price (India) Rs 59,999 (8GB+256GB) Rs 64,999 (12GB+512GB) Rs 49,999 (12GB+256GB) Rs 52,999 (16GB+512GB)

Clearly, the OnePlus Pad 4 is not a massive jump, but an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus Pad 3. And honestly, you might end up buying more for what you get. So, if the OnePlus Pad 4 doesn’t excite you, here are some notable alternatives to check.

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OnePlus Pad 4 Alternatives

At the same price or even less (tablets under Rs 60,000), you can get these tablets: