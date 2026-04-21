Oppo Find X9 Ultra, X9s Pro launched in China: India launch confirmed too

Oppo has expanded its flagship lineup with the launch of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro in China. Both phones sit at the premium end with larger batteries, 200MP cameras and the flagship-level chipsets. The Find X9 Ultra is clearly the top model here, while the Oppo Find X9s Pro comes with slightly toned-down specifications, yet premium! Also Read: OPPO Find X9s Pro leak hints at dual 200MP cameras, 7,025mAh battery: All details

From specifications, features, price to their India launch – here is everything to know about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro series leak reveals display, chipset and camera details

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9 Pro specifications at a glance

Display: The Find X9 Ultra comes with a large 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display. On the other hand, the Find X9s Pro is slightly more compact and focuses on a balanced experience. The Find X9s Pro features a 6.32-inch display. Both models supported up to 144Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Oppo F33, F33 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, and features

Chipset and storage: The Find X9 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM. The Find X9s Pro, meanwhile, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both phones run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Cameras: The Find X9 Ultra offers a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor, 200MP telephoto, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the other hand, the Find X9s Pro also gets a Hasselblad-tuned setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 200MP telephoto, and a 2MP Monochrome at the back. Both phones get 50MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and charging: The Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The Find X9s Pro comes close with a 7,025mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9 Pro price

In China, the Find X9 Ultra starts at around CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs 1,03,000), while the Find X9s Pro starts at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 73,000).

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In the meantime, the Find X9 Ultra is already confirmed to launch in India in May, while there’s no official timeline yet for the Find X9s Pro.