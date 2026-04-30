Top upcoming smartphones launches in May 2026: Check full list

April wasn’t a slow month; it just didn’t have any major or exciting smartphone launches. From the OnePlus Nord 6, Motorola’s Edge 70 Pro to the Realme 16 — almost every other phone came with subtle upgrades over their predecessors. However, May 2026 seems to welcome some exciting smartphones.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, here are confirmed as well as expected smartphones that are set to launch in May 2026. Also Read: OnePlus-Realme Merger: Are these tech giants coming together? What we know so far

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE (May 6)

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Fan Edition – Vivo X300 FE will launch on May 6th in India. Well, both of these phones have already debuted in China. Based on China’s variant, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to get a triple camera setup at the back with a 200MP primary camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It could be powered by an Elite Gen 5 chipset and may pack a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 launched in India with upgrades, but the price may surprise you

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 FE is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and may pack a 6,500mAh battery. For photography, the phone is expected to get a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide. Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India sale dates confirmed ahead of May 7 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite (May 7)

Officially confirmed to launch on May 7th, the Nord CE 6 is expected to focus on performance and battery life. It may come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a massive battery, possibly around the 8,000mAh mark. A 144Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera are also expected. The Nord CE 6 Lite, on the other hand, will likely be for the budget users. Interestingly, it is coming after a long time. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, however, the rest of the details are still unknown.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Oppo Find X9s

Oppo is expected to bring two strong contenders in May – the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India, the tech giant official confirmed. Well, the official launch date is still unknown. While the Find X9 Ultra is all about cameras. It is tipped to feature a 200MP main camera and advanced zoom capabilities. It may also pack a large battery and flagship chipset, making it a direct competitor to Vivo’s Ultra model.

The Find X9s, meanwhile, could be a more compact flagship. It is expected to come with a MediaTek chipset, a triple 50MP camera setup, and a large battery with fast charging. However, the final details about the specifications, features and price could be revealed as we near the launch.

Motorola Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra

Motorola has just expanded its Razr series with the launch of the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra in the global markets, along with the Razr 70 Plus. However, the Indian launch date is still unknown, but reports say that the Razr 70 and the flagship Razr 70 Ultra will launch soon.

Based on the global variants, the Razr 70 Ultra features a 7-inch main and a 4-inch cover display, which supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Ultra model gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Razr 70 settles with the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X.

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Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T is expected to launch soon in India. Leaks suggest that it may feature a 6.59-inch display, a 6,500mAh battery with 67W charging support, and a MediaTek 8500 chipset under the hood. For photography, it may get a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back.