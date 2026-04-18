OPPO Find X9s Pro leak hints at dual 200MP cameras, 7,025mAh battery: All details

OPPO X9s Pro leak: OPPO is getting ready to launch its next Find X-series phones, and just ahead of the official announcement, the OPPO Find X9s Pro has started showing up in leaks. The company has confirmed a few things already, while the rest of the details have come from tipsters online. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro series leak reveals display, chipset and camera details

The phone is expected to launch alongside the Find X9 Ultra in China. From what has surfaced so far, OPPO seems to be putting a lot of focus on the camera setup and battery this time. Also Read: Oppo F33, F33 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, and features

OPPO Find X9s Pro design and display

OPPO has confirmed that the Find X9s Pro will come with a 6.32-inch display. Leaks point towards a flat LTPS panel with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Oppo F33 and F33 Pro launch in India set for April 15: Specs, features, expected price - ALL details here

The design is expected to be fairly slim, with a thickness of around 8.4mm and a weight close to 198 grams. It could also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, so basic protection against water and dust should be there.

OPPO Find X9s Pro specifications (expected)

For performance, the Find X9s Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. This would place it among the top-end Android phones expected this year.

The device is also said to include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. In terms of storage, multiple variants are expected, going up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

The camera is expected to be one of the main highlights here. OPPO has already confirmed that the phone will feature dual 200MP sensors at the back, tuned in partnership with Hasselblad.

As per leaks, the setup may include a 200MP primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with around 2.8x optical zoom. There could also be a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a smaller multispectral sensor.

On the front, the phone is likely to feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Find X9s Pro is expected to pack a large 7,025mAh battery. Charging speeds are tipped to include 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OPPO Find X9s Pro Launch timeline and availability

The OPPO Find X9s Pro will debut on April 21 in China. The phone is already listed for pre-orders in multiple configurations.

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Colour options are expected to include shades like orange, white, titanium, and another variant inspired by a blue tone.