Best gaming phones under Rs 50,000: Top picks for high FPS performance and smooth gameplay

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OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Charcoal Black colour. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and features a 165Hz display. The phone packs a 7400mAh battery and supports personalised AI features. It also offers IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings with 4K 120fps video recording and is priced at Rs 50,499.